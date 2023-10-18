Деякі причини виділень із вуха
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute discharge*
Acute otitis media with perforated TM
Severe pain, with relief on appearance of purulent discharge
Clinical examination alone
Otorrhea in patients with chronic perforation, sometimes with cholesteatoma
Can also manifest as chronic discharge
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Sometimes high-resolution temporal bone CT
Sometimes audiogram
Significant, clinically obvious head injury or recent surgery
Fluid ranges from crystal clear to pure blood
Head CT, including skull base
Otitis externa (infectious or allergic)
Infectious: Often after swimming, local trauma; marked pain, worse with ear traction
Often a history of chronic ear dermatitis with itching and skin changes
Allergic: Often after use of ear drops; more itching, erythema, less pain than with infectious
Typically involvement of earlobe, where drops trickled out of ear canal
Both: Canal very edematous, inflamed, with debris; normal TM
Clinical examination alone
Post-tympanostomy tube
After tympanostomy tube placement
May occur with water exposure
Clinical examination alone
Chronic discharge
Discharge often bloody, mild pain
Sometimes visible lesion in canal
Easy to confuse with otitis externa early on
Biopsy
CT
MRI in some cases
History of TM perforation
Flaky debris in ear canal, pocket in TM filled with caseous debris
Sometimes polypoid mass or granulation tissue over the cholesteatoma
CT
Culture
Sometimes diffusion weighted imaging (or CT) to assess extension into the mastoid or intracranial extension
Long history of ear infections or other ear disorders
Less pain than with external otitis
Canal macerated, granulation tissue
TM immobile, distorted, usually visible perforation
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Usually culture
Usually in children
Drainage foul-smelling, purulent
Foreign body often visible on examination unless marked edema or drainage
Clinical examination alone
Often fever, history of untreated or unresolved otitis media
Redness, tenderness over mastoid
CT
Usually history of immune deficiency or diabetes
Chronic severe pain
Periauricular swelling and tenderness, granulation tissue in ear canal
Sometimes facial nerve paralysis
CT or MRI
Culture
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly Wegener granulomatosis)
Often with respiratory tract symptoms, chronic rhinorrhea, arthralgias, and oral ulcers
Urinalysis
Chest x-ray
Antineutrophilic cytoplasmic antibody testing
Biopsy
* < 6 weeks
CSF=cerebrospinal fluid; TM = tympanic membrane.