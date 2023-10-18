skip to main content
Деякі причини виділень із вуха

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Acute discharge*

Acute otitis media with perforated TM

Severe pain, with relief on appearance of purulent discharge

Clinical examination alone

Chronic otitis media

Otorrhea in patients with chronic perforation, sometimes with cholesteatoma

Can also manifest as chronic discharge

Sometimes clinical examination alone

Sometimes high-resolution temporal bone CT

Sometimes audiogram

CSF leak caused by head trauma

Significant, clinically obvious head injury or recent surgery

Fluid ranges from crystal clear to pure blood

Head CT, including skull base

Otitis externa (infectious or allergic)

Infectious: Often after swimming, local trauma; marked pain, worse with ear traction

Often a history of chronic ear dermatitis with itching and skin changes

Allergic: Often after use of ear drops; more itching, erythema, less pain than with infectious

Typically involvement of earlobe, where drops trickled out of ear canal

Both: Canal very edematous, inflamed, with debris; normal TM

Clinical examination alone

Post-tympanostomy tube

After tympanostomy tube placement

May occur with water exposure

Clinical examination alone

Chronic discharge

Cancer of ear canal

Discharge often bloody, mild pain

Sometimes visible lesion in canal

Easy to confuse with otitis externa early on

Biopsy

CT

MRI in some cases

Cholesteatoma

History of TM perforation

Flaky debris in ear canal, pocket in TM filled with caseous debris

Sometimes polypoid mass or granulation tissue over the cholesteatoma

CT

Culture

Sometimes diffusion weighted imaging (or CT) to assess extension into the mastoid or intracranial extension

Chronic purulent otitis media

Long history of ear infections or other ear disorders

Less pain than with external otitis

Canal macerated, granulation tissue

TM immobile, distorted, usually visible perforation

Sometimes clinical examination alone

Usually culture

Foreign body

Usually in children

Drainage foul-smelling, purulent

Foreign body often visible on examination unless marked edema or drainage

Clinical examination alone

Mastoiditis

Often fever, history of untreated or unresolved otitis media

Redness, tenderness over mastoid

CT

Necrotizing otitis externa

Usually history of immune deficiency or diabetes

Chronic severe pain

Periauricular swelling and tenderness, granulation tissue in ear canal

Sometimes facial nerve paralysis

CT or MRI

Culture

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly Wegener granulomatosis)

Often with respiratory tract symptoms, chronic rhinorrhea, arthralgias, and oral ulcers

Urinalysis

Chest x-ray

Antineutrophilic cytoplasmic antibody testing

Biopsy

* < 6 weeks

CSF=cerebrospinal fluid; TM = tympanic membrane.

