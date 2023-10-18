Деякі причини виділень із сосків
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Benign breast disorders
Intraductal papilloma (most common cause)
Unilateral bloody (or guaiac-positive) or serosanguinous discharge
Mammary duct ectasia
Unilateral or often bilateral bloody (or guaiac-positive), serosanguinous, or multicolored (purulent, gray, or milky) discharge
Fibrocystic changes
A mass, often rubbery and tender, usually in premenopausal women
Possibly a serous, green, or white discharge
Possibly a history of other masses
Abscess or infection
Acute onset with pain, tenderness, or erythema
Often fever
With abscess, a tender mass and possibly purulent discharge
Clinical evaluation
If discharge does not resolve with treatment, evaluation as for breast mass
Breast cancer
Most often, intraductal carcinoma or invasive ductal carcinoma
May have a palpable mass, skin changes, or lymphadenopathy
Sometimes bloody or guaiac-positive discharge
If breast cancer is suspected, evaluation as for breast mass
Hyperprolactinemia
Many causes (eg, pituitary tumor, hypothyroidism, certain drugs—see table Causes of Hyperprolactinemia)
Often bilateral, milky nonbloody discharge with multiple ducts involved and no masses
Possibly menstrual irregularities or amenorrhea
If a pituitary lesion is the cause, possibly signs of CNS mass (visual field changes, headache) or other endocrinopathy
Prolactin level, TSH, review of drug use
If prolactin or TSH is elevated, MRI of head
CNS = central nervous system; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.