Деякі причини нудоти і блювоти під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Obstetric
Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy
Mild, intermittent nausea and/or vomiting at varying times throughout the day, primarily during the 1st trimester
Normal vital signs and physical examination
History and physical examination
Frequent, persistent nausea and vomiting with inability to maintain adequate oral intake of fluids, food, or both
Usually, signs of dehydration (eg, tachycardia, dry mouth, thirst), ketonuria, and weight loss > 5% of prepregnancy weight
Urine ketones, serum electrolytes, magnesium, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, liver enzymes
If the condition is very severe or persistent, hydatidiform mole evaluation
Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)
Larger-than-expected uterine size, absent fetal heart sounds and movement
Sometimes, elevated blood pressure, vaginal bleeding
If more advanced, generalized edema, grapelike tissue from the cervix
Blood pressure measurement, quantitative hCG, thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray, pelvic ultrasonography, D & C
Nonobstetric
Acute, not chronic vomiting; usually accompanied by diarrhea
Normal (benign) abdomen (soft, nontender, usually not distended)
Physical examination
Sometimes, stool testing
Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination
Colicky pain, with obstipation and distended, tympanitic abdomen
May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis
Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasound results are equivocal)
Urinary tract infection or pyelonephritis
Urinary frequency, urgency, or dysuria, with or without flank pain and fever
Urinalysis and culture
D & C = dilation and curettage; hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin.