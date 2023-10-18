skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини нудоти і блювоти під час раннього строку вагітності

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Obstetric

Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy

Mild, intermittent nausea and/or vomiting at varying times throughout the day, primarily during the 1st trimester

Normal vital signs and physical examination

History and physical examination

Hyperemesis gravidarum

Frequent, persistent nausea and vomiting with inability to maintain adequate oral intake of fluids, food, or both

Usually, signs of dehydration (eg, tachycardia, dry mouth, thirst), ketonuria, and weight loss > 5% of prepregnancy weight

Urine ketones, serum electrolytes, magnesium, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, liver enzymes

If the condition is very severe or persistent, hydatidiform mole evaluation

Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)

Larger-than-expected uterine size, absent fetal heart sounds and movement

Sometimes, elevated blood pressure, vaginal bleeding

If more advanced, generalized edema, grapelike tissue from the cervix

Blood pressure measurement, quantitative hCG, thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray, pelvic ultrasonography, D & C

Nonobstetric

Gastroenteritis

Acute, not chronic vomiting; usually accompanied by diarrhea

Normal (benign) abdomen (soft, nontender, usually not distended)

Physical examination

Sometimes, stool testing

Bowel obstruction

Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination

Colicky pain, with obstipation and distended, tympanitic abdomen

May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis

Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasound results are equivocal)

Urinary tract infection or pyelonephritis

Urinary frequency, urgency, or dysuria, with or without flank pain and fever

Urinalysis and culture

D & C = dilation and curettage; hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin.

Серед цих тем