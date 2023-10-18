Деякі причини закладеності носа і ринореї
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Mucopurulent discharge, often unilateral
Red mucosa
Sometimes a foul or metallic taste, focal facial pain or headache (often positional), and erythema or tenderness over the maxillary or frontal sinus
Usually clinical examination alone
CT considered in patients with diabetes, immunocompromise, or signs of serious illness
Watery discharge; sneezing; watery, itchy eyes; pale, boggy nasal mucosa
Symptoms often seasonal or with exposure to possible triggers
Clinical examination alone
Decongestant overuse
Rebound congestion as decongestant wears off
Pale, markedly swollen mucosa
Clinical examination alone
Unilateral, foul-smelling (sometimes blood-tinged) discharge in a child
Clinical examination alone
Recurrent watery discharge; sneezing; red, swollen mucosa
No identifiable triggers
Clinical examination alone
Watery to mucoid discharge; accompanied by sore throat, malaise, erythematous nasal mucosa
Clinical examination alone
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.
CT = computed tomography; URI = upper respiratory infection