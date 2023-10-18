skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини закладеності носа і ринореї

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Acute sinusitis

Mucopurulent discharge, often unilateral

Red mucosa

Sometimes a foul or metallic taste, focal facial pain or headache (often positional), and erythema or tenderness over the maxillary or frontal sinus

Usually clinical examination alone

CT considered in patients with diabetes, immunocompromise, or signs of serious illness

Allergies

Watery discharge; sneezing; watery, itchy eyes; pale, boggy nasal mucosa

Symptoms often seasonal or with exposure to possible triggers

Clinical examination alone

Decongestant overuse

Rebound congestion as decongestant wears off

Pale, markedly swollen mucosa

Clinical examination alone

Nasal foreign body

Unilateral, foul-smelling (sometimes blood-tinged) discharge in a child

Clinical examination alone

Vasomotor rhinitis

Recurrent watery discharge; sneezing; red, swollen mucosa

No identifiable triggers

Clinical examination alone

Viral URI

Watery to mucoid discharge; accompanied by sore throat, malaise, erythematous nasal mucosa

Clinical examination alone

* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.

CT = computed tomography; URI = upper respiratory infection

Серед цих тем