Деякі причини симптомів, пов'язаних з газами
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Belching
Aerophagia (swallowing air)
With or without awareness of swallowing air
Sometimes in patients who smoke or chew gum excessively
Sometimes in patients who have esophageal reflux or ill-fitting dentures
Clinical evaluation
Gas from carbonated beverages
Beverage consumption usually obvious based on history
Clinical evaluation
Voluntary
Patient usually admits when questioned
Clinical evaluation
Distention or bloating
Aerophagia
See Belching
Clinical evaluation
Chronic, recurrent bloating or distention associated with a change in frequency of bowel movements or consistency of stool
No red flag findings
Typically beginning during adolescence and the 20s
Clinical evaluation
Examination of stool
Blood tests
Gastroparesis
Nausea, abdominal pain, sometimes vomiting
Early satiety
Sometimes in patients known to have a causative disorder
Upper endoscopy and/or nuclear scanning that evaluates stomach emptying
Long-standing symptoms
In patients who are thin but still very concerned about excess body weight, particularly young women
Clinical evaluation
Constipation if chronic
A long history of hard, infrequent bowel movements
Clinical evaluation
Anorectal manometry
Nongastrointestinal disorders (eg, ovarian cancer or colon cancer)
New, persistent bloating in middle-aged or older adults
For colon cancer, sometimes blood in stool (blood may be visible or detected during an examination)
For ovarian cancer, pelvic ultrasonography
For colon cancer, colonoscopy
Flatus
Dietary substances, including beans, dairy products, vegetables, onions, celery, carrots, Brussels sprouts, fruits (eg, raisins, bananas, apricots, prune juice), and complex carbohydrates (eg, pretzels, bagels, wheat germ)
Symptoms that develop mainly after consuming food that can cause gas
Clinical evaluation
Trial of elimination
Disaccharidase deficiency
Bloating, cramps, and diarrhea after consuming milk products
Breath tests
Symptoms of anemia, steatorrhea, loss of appetite, diarrhea
For celiac disease, weakness, symptoms that often begin during childhood
For tropical sprue, nausea, abdominal cramps, weight loss
Blood tests
Biopsy of the small intestine
Pancreatic insufficiency
Diarrhea, steatorrhea
Usually a known history of pancreatic disease
Abdominal CT
Sometimes MRI/MRCP, endoscopic ultrasonography, or ERCP
Stool for fecal elastase
ERCP = endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography.