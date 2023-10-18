Деякі причини бінокулярної диплопії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Disorders affecting cranial nerves to extraocular muscles (presence of pain varies by cause)
Cerebrovascular disease affecting pons or midbrain
Older patients, risk factors (eg, hypertension, atherosclerosis, diabetes)
Sometimes internuclear ophthalmoplegia or other neurologic deficits
No pain
MRI
Compressive lesion (eg, aneurysm, tumor)
Often pain (sudden if caused by ruptured aneurysm) and other neurologic deficits
Immediate imaging (CT, MRI)
Idiopathic (usually microvascular)
Occurs in isolation (no other manifestations)
Ophthalmologic referral to check for other deficits
For isolated diplopia, observation for spontaneous resolution
Imaging (MRI, CT) if not resolved in several weeks
Inflammatory or infectious lesions (eg, sinusitis, abscess, cavernous sinus thrombosis)
Constant pain
Sometimes fever or systemic complaints, facial sensory changes, proptosis
CT or MRI
History of significant alcohol abuse, ataxia, confusion
Clinical diagnosis
Mechanical interference with ocular motion (pain is often present)
Graves disease (infiltrative ophthalmopathy usually associated with hyperthyroidism)
Local symptoms: Eye pain, exophthalmos, lacrimation, dry eyes, irritation, photophobia, ocular muscle weakness causing diplopia, vision loss caused by optic nerve compression
Systemic symptoms: Palpitations, anxiety, increased appetite, weight loss, insomnia, goiter, pretibial myxedema
Sometimes eye abnormalities precede thyroid dysfunction
Thyroid function testing
Orbital myositis
Constant eye pain that worsens with eye motion, proptosis, sometimes injection
MRI
Trauma (eg, fracture, hematoma)
Signs of external trauma; apparent by history
CT or MRI
Tumors (near base of skull, in or near sinuses or orbit)
Often pain (unrelated to eye motion), unilateral proptosis, sometimes other neurologic manifestations
CT or MRI
Neuromuscular transmission disorders (typically, pain is absent)
Sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms
Descending weakness, other cranial nerve dysfunction, dilated pupils, normal sensation
Serum and stool testing for toxin
Guillain-Barré syndrome (Miller Fisher variant)
Ataxia, decreased reflexes
Lumbar puncture
Intermittent, migratory neurologic symptoms, including extremity paresthesias or weakness, visual disturbance, urinary dysfunction
Sometimes internuclear ophthalmoplegia
MRI of brain and spinal cord
Diplopia intermittent, often with ptosis, bulbar symptoms, weakness that worsens with repeated use of muscle
Ice pack test, single fiber electromyogram (EMG), anti–acetylcholine receptor antibody testing