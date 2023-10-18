skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Деякі арбовірусні енцефаліти

Virus

Distribution

Mortality Rate

Comments

Chikungunya virus

Florida, Puerto Rico, the U. S. Virgin Islands

Common in Africa, India, Guam, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, China, Mexico, Central America Reunion Islands, limited areas of Europe

< 1% overall, but in patients > 60, there is increased risk of death for 3 months after symptom onset, including deaths from cerebrovascular diseases, ischemic heart diseases, and diabetes*

Should be considered in US travelers who develop encephalitis after visiting endemic areas

Can lead to severe encephalitis and even death, especially in infants and people > 65

Colorado tick fever virus

Western United States and Canada in areas that are 4,000 to 10,000 ft above sea level

Rarely causes death

Causes a nonspecific febrile illness, rarely complicated by meningitis or encephalitis

Japanese encephalitis virus

Asia and the western Pacific; uncommon in the United States (mainly in travelers returning from endemic areas)

< 1% overall, but up to 30% of severe cases†

Affects mainly children

Usually mild and self-limiting, but severe in about 1 in 250 cases

Vaccine used in endemic areas and recommended for travelers to these areas

La Crosse virus (California virus)

Primarily in the north central United States but geographically widespread

Probably < 1% ‡

Is probably underrecognized

Accounts for most cases of arbovirus encephalitis in children

St. Louis encephalitis virus

Mostly in urban areas of the central and southeastern United States but also in western states

Occurs in periodic urban epidemics; otherwise sporadic and rare

Powassan virus

Primarily in the northeastern states and the Great Lakes region of the United States

Southeastern Canada and Russia (southeastern Siberia, northeast of Vladivostok)

About 10 to 15%§

Although rare, appears to be increasing since 2007; occurs in the late spring to mid-fall, when ticks are most active

Should be considered in patients with encephalitis, especially those with a history of tick bite, a lot of time spent outdoors, and/or residence in or recent travel to an endemic area

Tick-borne encephalitis virus

Northern Asia, Russia, and many parts of Europe

Usually 1–2% but varies based on subtype (0.5–35%)¶

Occurs from early spring to late summer when ticks are most active

Highest incidence and most severe symptoms in people ≥ 50 years

Should be suspected in travelers who have a nonspecific febrile illness that progresses to neuroinvasive disease within 4 weeks after arriving from an endemic area and who may have been exposed to ticks

Venezuelan equine encephalitis

Mainly in parts in South and Central America; only rarely in the United States (mainly in travelers returning from endemic areas)

0–1%[a], primarily in children

Vaccine available for equines; investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk

West Nile virus

Throughout the continental United States and other parts of North America

Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and West Asia

About 9% of patients with involvement of the central nervous system (CNS)[b]

As of 2017, spread from the East Coast, where it first appeared in 1999, to all of the western states

Eastern equine encephalitis virus

Eastern United States; a few cases in the Great Lakes states

About 50‒70%[c]

Occurs as small epidemics every 10‒20 years, mainly among young children and people > 55

Western equine encephalitis virus

For unknown reasons, has largely disappeared from the United States since 1988

Zika virus

Florida

South America, Central America, Caribbean Islands, Pacific Islands, Cape Verde (a nation of islands off the northwest coast of Africa), Southeast Asia

There have been no cases of local transmission of Zika virus in the continental United States since 2018 ([d]ref)

May cause a dengue-like illness and has been implicated in causing Guillain-Barré syndrome, severe brain damage, and microcephaly in infants of infected mothers

