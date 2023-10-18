Деякі арбовірусні енцефаліти
Virus
Distribution
Mortality Rate
Comments
Florida, Puerto Rico, the U. S. Virgin Islands
Common in Africa, India, Guam, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, China, Mexico, Central America Reunion Islands, limited areas of Europe
< 1% overall, but in patients > 60, there is increased risk of death for 3 months after symptom onset, including deaths from cerebrovascular diseases, ischemic heart diseases, and diabetes*
Should be considered in US travelers who develop encephalitis after visiting endemic areas
Can lead to severe encephalitis and even death, especially in infants and people > 65
Colorado tick fever virus
Western United States and Canada in areas that are 4,000 to 10,000 ft above sea level
Rarely causes death
Causes a nonspecific febrile illness, rarely complicated by meningitis or encephalitis
Japanese encephalitis virus
Asia and the western Pacific; uncommon in the United States (mainly in travelers returning from endemic areas)
< 1% overall, but up to 30% of severe cases†
Affects mainly children
Usually mild and self-limiting, but severe in about 1 in 250 cases
Vaccine used in endemic areas and recommended for travelers to these areas
La Crosse virus (California virus)
Primarily in the north central United States but geographically widespread
Probably < 1% ‡
Is probably underrecognized
Accounts for most cases of arbovirus encephalitis in children
St. Louis encephalitis virus
Mostly in urban areas of the central and southeastern United States but also in western states
—
Occurs in periodic urban epidemics; otherwise sporadic and rare
Powassan virus
Primarily in the northeastern states and the Great Lakes region of the United States
Southeastern Canada and Russia (southeastern Siberia, northeast of Vladivostok)
About 10 to 15%§
Although rare, appears to be increasing since 2007; occurs in the late spring to mid-fall, when ticks are most active
Should be considered in patients with encephalitis, especially those with a history of tick bite, a lot of time spent outdoors, and/or residence in or recent travel to an endemic area
Tick-borne encephalitis virus
Northern Asia, Russia, and many parts of Europe
Usually 1–2% but varies based on subtype (0.5–35%)¶
Occurs from early spring to late summer when ticks are most active
Highest incidence and most severe symptoms in people ≥ 50 years
Should be suspected in travelers who have a nonspecific febrile illness that progresses to neuroinvasive disease within 4 weeks after arriving from an endemic area and who may have been exposed to ticks
Venezuelan equine encephalitis
Mainly in parts in South and Central America; only rarely in the United States (mainly in travelers returning from endemic areas)
0–1%[a], primarily in children
Vaccine available for equines; investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk
Throughout the continental United States and other parts of North America
Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and West Asia
About 9% of patients with involvement of the central nervous system (CNS)[b]
As of 2017, spread from the East Coast, where it first appeared in 1999, to all of the western states
Eastern equine encephalitis virus
Eastern United States; a few cases in the Great Lakes states
About 50‒70%[c]
Occurs as small epidemics every 10‒20 years, mainly among young children and people > 55
Western equine encephalitis virus
—
—
For unknown reasons, has largely disappeared from the United States since 1988
Florida
South America, Central America, Caribbean Islands, Pacific Islands, Cape Verde (a nation of islands off the northwest coast of Africa), Southeast Asia
—
There have been no cases of local transmission of Zika virus in the continental United States since 2018 ([d]ref)
May cause a dengue-like illness and has been implicated in causing Guillain-Barré syndrome, severe brain damage, and microcephaly in infants of infected mothers
