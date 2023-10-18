Вибрані стани, асоційовані з клостридіальними інфекціями
Condition
Agent
Toxin
Soft-tissue infection
Crepitant cellulitis, myositis, clostridial myonecrosis, hemolysis
C. perfringens, others
Alpha-toxin (phospholipase C), theta-toxin, others
Gas gangrene, tissue necrosis, hemolysis
C. septicum
Alpha-toxin, beta-toxin, hyaluronidase gamma-toxin, septicolysin delta-toxin
Enteric diseases
C. perfringens type A
Enterotoxin
Clostridial necrotizing enteritis (enteritis necroticans; pigbel)
C. perfringens type C
Beta-toxin
Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile)
Toxin A or B or C. difficile binary toxin (CDT)
C. septicum, others
Unknown, possibly beta-toxin
C. septicum
—
Abdominal infections: Cholecystitis, peritonitis, ruptured appendix, bowel perforation
C. perfringens, C. ramosum, many others
Beta-toxin*
Neurologic syndromes
C. tetani
Tetanospasmin
C. botulinum
Botulinal toxins A–G and F/A Hybrid
* Beta-toxin is produced by C. perfringens type C, but most of these infections are caused by C. perfringens type A, which does not produce beta-toxin.