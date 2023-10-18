skip to main content
Вибрані стани, асоційовані з клостридіальними інфекціями

Condition

Agent

Toxin

Soft-tissue infection

Crepitant cellulitis, myositis, clostridial myonecrosis, hemolysis

C. perfringens, others

Alpha-toxin (phospholipase C), theta-toxin, others

Gas gangrene, tissue necrosis, hemolysis

C. septicum

Alpha-toxin, beta-toxin, hyaluronidase gamma-toxin, septicolysin delta-toxin

Enteric diseases

Food poisoning

C. perfringens type A

Enterotoxin

Clostridial necrotizing enteritis (enteritis necroticans; pigbel)

C. perfringens type C

Beta-toxin

Antibiotic-associated colitis

Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile)

Toxin A or B or C. difficile binary toxin (CDT)

Neutropenic enterocolitis

C. septicum, others

Unknown, possibly beta-toxin

Colorectal cancer

C. septicum

Abdominal infections: Cholecystitis, peritonitis, ruptured appendix, bowel perforation

C. perfringens, C. ramosum, many others

Beta-toxin*

Neurologic syndromes

Tetanus

C. tetani

Tetanospasmin

Botulism

C. botulinum

Botulinal toxins A–G and F/A Hybrid

* Beta-toxin is produced by C. perfringens type C, but most of these infections are caused by C. perfringens type A, which does not produce beta-toxin.

