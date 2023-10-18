Фактори ризику суїцидальної поведінки у дітей та підлітків
Type
Examples
Psychiatric disorders and physical disorders that affect the brain
Mood disorders* (eg, schizophrenia, depressive disorders)
Substance use, particularly alcohol and THC† and/or substance use in adolescents
Aggressive, impulsive tendencies (conduct disorder)
Previous suicide attempts
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety disorders
Family history
Family history of suicidal behavior
Increased rates of suicide in adults
Parental opioid use‡
Mother with a mood disorder
Father with a history of trouble with the police
Poor communication with parents
Psychosocial factors
Recent disciplinary action§ (most commonly, school suspension)
Interpersonal loss (loss of a girlfriend or boyfriend, especially in boys; separation from parents)
Difficulties in school
Social isolation (particularly not working or going to college)
Minority in upwardly mobile home
Victim of bullying
Media reports of suicide (copycat suicide)
Sexual/gender minority status
Environmental factors
Easy access to lethal methods (eg, guns)
Barriers to and/or stigma associated with accessing mental health services
Medications
Isotretinoin¶
Montelukasta
Gabapentinb
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitorsc, d
Prednisoned
Benzodiazepinesd (alprazolam, diazepam)
* Mood disorders are present in more than one half of suicidal adolescents.
† Gobbi G, Atkin T, Zytynski, et al: Association of cannabis use in adolescence and risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidality in young adulthood: A systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Psychiatry 76(4):426-434, 2019. doi: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2018.4500.
‡ Turecki G, Brent DA, Gunnell D, et al: Suicide and suicide risk. Nat Rev Dis Primers 5(1):74, 2019. doi: 10.1038/s41572-019-0121-0.
§ Almost half of completed suicides occur after recent disciplinary action.
¶Bremner JD, Shearer K, McCaffery: Retinoic acid and affective disorders: The evidence for an association. J Clin Psychiatry 73(1):37-50, 2012.
aBenard B, Bastein V, Vinet B, et al: Neurosychiatric adverse drug reactions in children initiated on montelukast in real-life practice. Eur Respir J 50(2):1700148. doi: 10.1183/13993003.00148-2017.
bMolero Y, Larsson H, D'Onofrio B, et al: Associations between gabapentinoids and suicidal behaviour, unintentional overdoses, injuries, road traffic incidents, and violent crime: Population based cohort study in Sweden. BMJ Clin Res 365:12147, 2019. doi: 10.1136/bmj.l2147.
cGibbons RD, Brown CH, Hur K, et al: Early evidence on the effects of regulators' suicidality warnings on SSRI prescriptions and suicide in children and adolescents. Am J Psychiatry 164(9);1356-1363, 2007. doi: 10.1176/appi.ajp.2007.07030454.
dGibbons R, Hur K, Lavigne J, et al: Medications and suicide: High dimensional empirical Bayes screening (iDeas). Harvard Data Sci Rev 1.2 2019 (revised 2020). doi: 10.1162/99608f92.6fdaa9d