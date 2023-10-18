skip to main content
Фактори ризику суїцидальної поведінки у дітей та підлітків

Type

Examples

Psychiatric disorders and physical disorders that affect the brain

Mood disorders* (eg, schizophrenia, depressive disorders)

Schizophrenia

Substance use, particularly alcohol and THC† and/or substance use in adolescents

Aggressive, impulsive tendencies (conduct disorder)

Previous suicide attempts

Traumatic head injury (TBI)

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety disorders

Family history

Family history of suicidal behavior

Increased rates of suicide in adults

Parental opioid use‡

Mother with a mood disorder

Father with a history of trouble with the police

Poor communication with parents

Psychosocial factors

Recent disciplinary action§ (most commonly, school suspension)

Interpersonal loss (loss of a girlfriend or boyfriend, especially in boys; separation from parents)

Difficulties in school

Social isolation (particularly not working or going to college)

Minority in upwardly mobile home

Victim of bullying

Media reports of suicide (copycat suicide)

Sexual/gender minority status

Environmental factors

Easy access to lethal methods (eg, guns)

Barriers to and/or stigma associated with accessing mental health services

Medications

Isotretinoin¶

Montelukasta

Gabapentinb

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitorsc, d

Prednisoned

Benzodiazepinesd (alprazolam, diazepam)

* Mood disorders are present in more than one half of suicidal adolescents.

§ Almost half of completed suicides occur after recent disciplinary action.

