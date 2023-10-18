skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Порушення метаболізму фенілаланіну та тирозину

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Phenylketonuria (PKU), with classic and mild forms (261600*)

Phenylalanine hydroxylase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine

Clinical features: Intellectual disability, behavioral problems

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation

Dihydropteridine reductase deficiency (261630*)

Dihydropteridine reductase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, high urine biopterin, low plasma biopterin

Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation, folinic acid, neurotransmitter replacement

Pterin-4alpha-carbinolamine dehydratase deficiency (264070*)

Pterin-4alpha-carbinolamine dehydratase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, high urine neopterin and primapterin, low plasma biopterin

Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation, neurotransmitter replacement

Biopterin synthesis deficiency

GTP-cyclohydrolase (233910*)

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, low urine biopterin, low (GCH) or high (PTS and SPR) urine neopterin

Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia

Treatment: Tetrahydrobiopterin and neurotransmitter supplementation

6-Pyruvoyl-tetrahydropterin synthase (261640*)

Sepiapterin reductase (182125*)

Tyrosinemia type I (hepatorenal; 276700*)

Fumarylacetoacetate hydrolase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine, elevated plasma and urinary succinylacetone

Clinical features: Cirrhosis, acute liver failure, peripheral neuropathy, Fanconi syndrome

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine, tyrosine, and methionine restriction; nitisinone (NTBC); liver transplantation

Tyrosinemia type II (oculocutaneous; 276600*)

Tyrosine aminotransferase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine and phenylalanine

Clinical features: Intellectual disability, palmoplantar hyperkeratitis, corneal ulcers

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction

Tyrosinemia type III (276710, 609695*)

4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine, elevated urinary 4-hydroxyphenyl derivatives

Clinical features: Developmental delay, seizures, ataxia

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction, ascorbate supplementation

Transient tyrosinemia of the newborn

4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine and tyrosine

Clinical features: Usually occurring in preterm infants; mostly asymptomatic

Occasionally poor feeding and lethargy

Treatment: Tyrosine restriction and ascorbate supplementation for symptomatic patients only

Hawkinsinuria (140350*)

4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase complex

Biochemical profile: Mild hypertyrosinemia, elevated urinary hawkinsin

Clinical features: Failure to thrive, ketotic metabolic acidosis

Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction, ascorbate supplementation

Alkaptonuria (203500*)

Homogentisate oxidase

Biochemical profile: Elevated urine homogentisic acid

Clinical features: Dark urine, ochronosis, arthritis

Treatment: None; ascorbate supplementation to reduce pigmentation

Oculocutaneous albinism type I (A and B; 203100*)

Tyrosinase

Biochemical profile: No abnormality in plasma and urine amino acids, absent (IA) or decreased (IB) tyrosinase

Clinical features: Absent (IA) or decreased (IB) pigment in skin, hair, iris, and retina; nystagmus; blindness; skin cancer

Treatment: Protection of skin and eyes from actinic radiation

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

Серед цих тем