Порушення метаболізму фенілаланіну та тирозину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Phenylketonuria (PKU), with classic and mild forms (261600*)
Phenylalanine hydroxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, behavioral problems
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation
Dihydropteridine reductase deficiency (261630*)
Dihydropteridine reductase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, high urine biopterin, low plasma biopterin
Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation, folinic acid, neurotransmitter replacement
Pterin-4alpha-carbinolamine dehydratase deficiency (264070*)
Pterin-4alpha-carbinolamine dehydratase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, high urine neopterin and primapterin, low plasma biopterin
Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation, neurotransmitter replacement
Biopterin synthesis deficiency
GTP-cyclohydrolase (233910*)
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, low urine biopterin, low (GCH) or high (PTS and SPR) urine neopterin
Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia
Treatment: Tetrahydrobiopterin and neurotransmitter supplementation
6-Pyruvoyl-tetrahydropterin synthase (261640*)
Sepiapterin reductase (182125*)
Tyrosinemia type I (hepatorenal; 276700*)
Fumarylacetoacetate hydrolase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine, elevated plasma and urinary succinylacetone
Clinical features: Cirrhosis, acute liver failure, peripheral neuropathy, Fanconi syndrome
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine, tyrosine, and methionine restriction; nitisinone (NTBC); liver transplantation
Tyrosinemia type II (oculocutaneous; 276600*)
Tyrosine aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine and phenylalanine
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, palmoplantar hyperkeratitis, corneal ulcers
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction
Tyrosinemia type III (276710, 609695*)
4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine, elevated urinary 4-hydroxyphenyl derivatives
Clinical features: Developmental delay, seizures, ataxia
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction, ascorbate supplementation
4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine and tyrosine
Clinical features: Usually occurring in preterm infants; mostly asymptomatic
Occasionally poor feeding and lethargy
Treatment: Tyrosine restriction and ascorbate supplementation for symptomatic patients only
Hawkinsinuria (140350*)
4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase complex
Biochemical profile: Mild hypertyrosinemia, elevated urinary hawkinsin
Clinical features: Failure to thrive, ketotic metabolic acidosis
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction, ascorbate supplementation
Alkaptonuria (203500*)
Homogentisate oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine homogentisic acid
Clinical features: Dark urine, ochronosis, arthritis
Treatment: None; ascorbate supplementation to reduce pigmentation
Oculocutaneous albinism type I (A and B; 203100*)
Tyrosinase
Biochemical profile: No abnormality in plasma and urine amino acids, absent (IA) or decreased (IB) tyrosinase
Clinical features: Absent (IA) or decreased (IB) pigment in skin, hair, iris, and retina; nystagmus; blindness; skin cancer
Treatment: Protection of skin and eyes from actinic radiation
