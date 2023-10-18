skip to main content
Оцінювання рухливості, орієнтоване на функціональність

Component

Findings

Score*

Clinical Meaning

Initiation of gait (immediately after being told to go)

Any hesitancy or multiple attempts to start

0

Parkinson disease

Isolated gait initiation failure (stroke or dementia)

Frontal gait disorder

No hesitancy

1

Right step length and height (right swing foot)

Does not pass left stance foot with step or does not clear floor completely with step

0

Arthritis

Foot problem

Stroke

Passes left stance foot

1

Completely clears floor

1

Left step length and height (left swing foot)

Does not pass right stance foot with step or does not clear floor completely with step

0

Arthritis

Foot problem

Stroke

Passes right stance foot

1

Completely clears floor

1

Step symmetry

Right and left step length not equal (estimated)

0

Unilateral

Musculoskeletal or focal neurologic deficit

Right and left step length equal (estimated)

1

Step continuity

Stopping or discontinuity between steps

0

Frontal gait disorder

Fear of falling, frequent in dementia

Steps appear continuous

1

Path (estimated in relation to floor tiles that are 12 inches [30 cm] wide; observed excursion of one foot over about 10 feet [3 meters] of the course)

Marked deviation

0

Frontal gait disorder

Mild to moderate deviation or use of a walking aid

1

Straight without a walking aid

2

Trunk

Marked sway or use of a walking aid

0

Cerebellar, subcortical, and basal ganglia dysfunction

Antalgic gait (hip or knee arthritis)

No sway but flexion of knees, back pain, or arms spread out while walking

1

Fear of falling

No sway, no flexion, no use of arms, and no use of a walking aid

2

Stride width (step width)

Heels wide apart while walking

0

Osteoarthritis (hip, knee, or ankle)

Cerebellar disease

Normal-pressure hydrocephalus

Heels almost touching while walking

1

* A perfect score is 12. A score of < 10 is usually associated with limitations in mobility-related function.

Adapted from Tinetti M: Performance-oriented assessment of mobility problems in elderly patients. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society 34:119–126, 1986; used with permission.

