Оцінювання рухливості, орієнтоване на функціональність
Component
Findings
Score*
Clinical Meaning
Initiation of gait (immediately after being told to go)
Any hesitancy or multiple attempts to start
0
Isolated gait initiation failure (stroke or dementia)
Frontal gait disorder
No hesitancy
1
Right step length and height (right swing foot)
Does not pass left stance foot with step or does not clear floor completely with step
0
Arthritis
Foot problem
Passes left stance foot
1
Completely clears floor
1
Left step length and height (left swing foot)
Does not pass right stance foot with step or does not clear floor completely with step
0
Arthritis
Foot problem
Passes right stance foot
1
Completely clears floor
1
Step symmetry
Right and left step length not equal (estimated)
0
Unilateral
Musculoskeletal or focal neurologic deficit
Right and left step length equal (estimated)
1
Step continuity
Stopping or discontinuity between steps
0
Frontal gait disorder
Fear of falling, frequent in dementia
Steps appear continuous
1
Path (estimated in relation to floor tiles that are 12 inches [30 cm] wide; observed excursion of one foot over about 10 feet [3 meters] of the course)
Marked deviation
0
Frontal gait disorder
Mild to moderate deviation or use of a walking aid
1
Straight without a walking aid
2
Trunk
Marked sway or use of a walking aid
0
Cerebellar, subcortical, and basal ganglia dysfunction
Antalgic gait (hip or knee arthritis)
No sway but flexion of knees, back pain, or arms spread out while walking
1
Fear of falling
No sway, no flexion, no use of arms, and no use of a walking aid
2
Stride width (step width)
Heels wide apart while walking
0
Osteoarthritis (hip, knee, or ankle)
Cerebellar disease
Heels almost touching while walking
1
* A perfect score is 12. A score of < 10 is usually associated with limitations in mobility-related function.
Adapted from Tinetti M: Performance-oriented assessment of mobility problems in elderly patients. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society 34:119–126, 1986; used with permission.