skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Парентеральні лікарські препарати для лікування невідкладних станів при гіпертензії

Medication

Selected Adverse Effects*

Special Indications

Clevidipine

Atrial fibrillation, fever, insomnia, nausea, headache

Most hypertensive emergencies

Should be used cautiously in patients with acute heart failure

Enalaprilat

Precipitous fall in blood pressure in high-renin states, variable response

Acute left ventricular failure

Should be avoided in acute myocardial infarction

Esmolol

Hypotension, nausea

Aortic dissection perioperatively

Fenoldopam

Tachycardia, headache, nausea, flushing, hypokalemia, elevation of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma

Most hypertensive emergencies

Should be used cautiously in patients with myocardial ischemia

Hydralazine

Tachycardia, flushing, headache, vomiting, aggravation of angina

Eclampsia

Labetalol

Vomiting, scalp tingling, burning in throat, dizziness, nausea, heart block, orthostatic hypotension

Most hypertensive emergencies, except acute left ventricular failure

Should be avoided in patients with asthma

Nicardipine

Tachycardia, headache, flushing, local phlebitis

Most hypertensive emergencies, except acute heart failure

Should be used cautiously in patients with myocardial ischemia

Nitroglycerin

Headache, tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, apprehension, restlessness, muscular twitching, palpitations, methemoglobinemia, tolerance with prolonged use

Myocardial ischemia, heart failure

Nitroprusside

Nausea, vomiting, agitation, muscle twitching, sweating, cutis anserina (if blood pressure is reduced too rapidly), thiocyanate and cyanide toxicity

Most hypertensive emergencies

Should be used cautiously in patients with high intracranial pressure or azotemia

Phentolamine

Tachycardia, flushing, headache

Rarely used unless patient has a confirmed diagnosis of pheochromocytoma

* Hypotension may occur with all medications.

† A special delivery system (eg, infusion pump for nitroprusside, nonpolyvinyl chloride tubing for nitroglycerin) is required.

* Hypotension may occur with all medications.

† A special delivery system (eg, infusion pump for nitroprusside, nonpolyvinyl chloride tubing for nitroglycerin) is required.

Серед цих тем