Парентеральні лікарські препарати для лікування невідкладних станів при гіпертензії
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects*
Special Indications
Clevidipine
Atrial fibrillation, fever, insomnia, nausea, headache
Most hypertensive emergencies
Should be used cautiously in patients with acute heart failure
Enalaprilat
Precipitous fall in blood pressure in high-renin states, variable response
Acute left ventricular failure
Should be avoided in acute myocardial infarction
Esmolol
Hypotension, nausea
Aortic dissection perioperatively
Fenoldopam
Tachycardia, headache, nausea, flushing, hypokalemia, elevation of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma
Most hypertensive emergencies
Should be used cautiously in patients with myocardial ischemia
Hydralazine
Tachycardia, flushing, headache, vomiting, aggravation of angina
Labetalol
Vomiting, scalp tingling, burning in throat, dizziness, nausea, heart block, orthostatic hypotension
Most hypertensive emergencies, except acute left ventricular failure
Should be avoided in patients with asthma
Nicardipine
Tachycardia, headache, flushing, local phlebitis
Most hypertensive emergencies, except acute heart failure
Should be used cautiously in patients with myocardial ischemia
Nitroglycerin
Headache, tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, apprehension, restlessness, muscular twitching, palpitations, methemoglobinemia, tolerance with prolonged use
Myocardial ischemia, heart failure
Nitroprusside
Nausea, vomiting, agitation, muscle twitching, sweating, cutis anserina (if blood pressure is reduced too rapidly), thiocyanate and cyanide toxicity
Most hypertensive emergencies
Should be used cautiously in patients with high intracranial pressure or azotemia
Phentolamine
Tachycardia, flushing, headache
Rarely used unless patient has a confirmed diagnosis of pheochromocytoma
* Hypotension may occur with all medications.
† A special delivery system (eg, infusion pump for nitroprusside, nonpolyvinyl chloride tubing for nitroglycerin) is required.