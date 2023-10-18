Порушення обміну амінокислот і органічних кислот
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sarcosinemia (268900*)
Sarcosine dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma sarcosine
Clinical features: Benign; intellectual disability reported
Treatment: None needed
D-glyceric aciduria (220120*)
D-glycerate kinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary D-glyceric acid
Clinical features: Chronic acidosis, hypotonia, seizures, intellectual disability
Treatment: Bicarbonate or citrate for acidosis
Hartnup disease (234500*)
System B(0) neutral amino acid transporter
Biochemical profile: Neutral aminoaciduria
Clinical features: Atrophic glossitis, photodermatitis, intermittent ataxia, hypertonia, seizures, psychosis
Treatment: Nicotinamide
Cystinuria (220100*)
Renal dibasic amino acid transporter
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary cystine, lysine, arginine, and ornithine
Clinical features: Nephrolithiasis, increased risk of impaired cerebral function
Treatment: Maintenance of fluid intake, bicarbonate or citrate, penicillamine or mercaptopropionylglycine
Type I
Heavy subunit
Types II and III
Light subunit
Iminoglycinuria (242600*)
Renal transporter of proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine but normal plasma levels
Clinical features: Probably benign
Treatment: None needed
Guanidinoacetate methyltransferase deficiency (601240*)
Guanidinoacetate methyltransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated guanidinoacetate, decreased creatine and phosphocreatine
Clinical features: Developmental delay, hypotonia, extrapyramidal movements, seizures, autistic behavior
Treatment: Creatine supplementation
Cystinosis
See table Lysosomal Transport Defects
—
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.