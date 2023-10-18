Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування нетримання сечі
Medications
Mechanisms
Comments
Outlet Bladder incompetence in stress incontinence
Duloxetine
Centrally acting serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibition
Duloxetine increases urinary sphincter striated muscle tone.
It appears to be effective, but experience with it is limited.
Imipramine
Tricyclic antidepressant, anticholinergic, and alpha-agonist effects
Imipramine is useful for nocturia and mixed incontinence caused by detrusor overactivity and bladder outlet incompetence.
Acceptable as temporary adjunctive therapy to reduce enuresis in children aged ≥ 6 years.
Pseudoephedrine
Alpha-agonist effects
Pseudoephedrine stimulates urethral smooth muscle contraction.
Adverse effects include insomnia, anxiety, and, in men, urinary retention.
This drug is not recommended for people with heart disorders, hypertension, glaucoma, diabetes, hyperthyroidism, or benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Bladder outlet obstruction in men with urge or overflow incontinence
Alfuzosin
Alpha-adrenergic blockade
In men, alpha-adrenergic blockers relieve symptoms of outlet obstruction, may reduce postvoid residual volume and outlet resistance, and may increase urinary flow rate. Effect occurs within days to weeks.
Adverse effects include hypotension, fatigue, asthenia, and dizziness.
Doxazosin
Prazosin
Silodosin
Tamsulosin
Terazosin
Dutasteride
5-Alpha-reductase inhibition
Dutasteride and finasteride reduce prostate size and obstructive symptoms and make transurethral resection of prostate glands > 50 g less likely to be needed.
Adverse effects are minimal and consist of sexual dysfunction (eg, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction).
Finasteride
Tadalafil
Not established
Tadalafil is also used to treat erectile dysfunction.
If possible, it should not be used in patients taking nitrates or alpha-adrenergic blockers.
Detrusor overactivity in urge or stress incontinence*
Darifenacin
Anticholinergic effects, selective
M3 muscarinic antagonism
Adverse effects are similar to those of oxybutynin but, because of bladder selectivity, may be less severe.
Dicyclomine
Smooth muscle relaxation, anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) effects
Dicyclomine has not been well-studied.
Fesoterodine
Anticholinergic effects, selective M3 muscarinic antagonism
This prodrug has the same active metabolite as tolterodine.
The dose should not exceed 4 mg once a day in patients with renal impairment.
Adverse effects are similar to those of oxybutynin.
Flavoxate
Smooth muscle relaxation, anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) effects
Flavoxate is usually ineffective.
Adverse effects include nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, and blurred vision.
Adverse effects are tolerable with doses of up to 1200 mg/day.
Hyoscyamine
Anticholinergic effects
Hyoscyamine has not been well-studied.
Imipramine
Tricyclic antidepressant, anticholinergic, and alpha-agonist effects
Imipramine is useful for nocturia and mixed incontinence caused by detrusor overactivity and bladder outlet incompetence.
Mirabegron
Beta-3 adrenergic agonist
Mirabegron is used to treat overactive bladder (urgency with or without urge incontinence and usually with urinary frequency).
It may increase blood pressure.
Vibegron
Beta-3 adrenergic agonist
Vibegron is used to treat overactive bladder (urgency with or without urge incontinence and usually with urinary frequency).
If urinary retention develops, discontinue vibegron.
OnabotulinumtoxinA (botulinum toxin product)
Blockage of neuromuscular transmission by binding to receptor sites on nerve terminals and inhibiting the release of acetylcholine
OnabotulinumtoxinA is injected cystoscopically.
It is used to treat adults with overactive bladder or neurogenic urge incontinence if they have an inadequate response to or cannot tolerate anticholinergic drugs.
Oxybutynin
Smooth muscle relaxation; anticholinergic, nonselective antimuscarinic, and local anesthetic effects
Oxybutynin is the most effective drug used to treat detrusor overactivity responsible for urge or stress incontinence.
Efficacy may increase over time.
Adverse effects include anticholinergic effects (eg, dry mouth, constipation), which may interfere with adherence and worsen incontinence.
Adverse effects are less severe with extended-release and transdermal forms.
Propantheline
Anticholinergic effects
Propantheline has largely been replaced by newer drugs that have fewer adverse effects.
This drug must be taken on an empty stomach.
Solifenacin
Anticholinergic effects, selective M1 and M3 muscarinic antagonism
Adverse effects are similar to those of oxybutynin but, because of bladder selectivity, may be less severe.
Tolterodine
Anticholinergic effects, selective M3 muscarinic antagonism
Efficacy and adverse effects are similar to those of oxybutynin, but long-term experience is limited.
Because M3 receptors are targeted, adverse effects are less severe than those of oxybutynin.
Dose reduction is needed in patients with severe renal impairment.
Trospium
Anticholinergic effects
Adverse effects are similar to those of oxybutynin.
Dose reduction is needed in patients with severe renal impairment.
Detrusor underactivity in overflow incontinence
Bethanechol
Cholinergic effects
Bethanechol is usually ineffective.
Adverse effects include flushing, tachycardia, abdominal cramps, and malaise.
* Other prostate surgical procedures rarely cause established incontinence.