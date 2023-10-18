Інтерпретація змін з боку сітківки
Findings
Possible Cause
Arteriolar narrowing, copper wiring, flame hemorrhages, arteriovenous nicking
Dark-pigmented lesions in bone spicule formation in the midperipheral retina (rarely visible with direct ophthalmoscopy)
Diffuse hemorrhages, venous dilation
Hyperviscosity syndrome
Indistinct optic disk margins, suggesting optic nerve swelling
Macular hyperpigmentation, loss of pigment in retinal epithelium, drusen, hemorrhage
Microaneurysms and neovascularization at posterior retina
White retinal infiltrates, sometimes loss of red reflex or visible vitreous inflammation
Infectious retinitis
Toxoplasmosis suggested by retinal infiltrate immediately adjacent to a scar