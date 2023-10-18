Показання до імплантації кардіовертерів-дефібриляторів при шлуночковій тахікардії та фібриляції шлуночків
Level of Evidence
Specific Indications
Indicated (established by evidence)
Hemodynamically unstable VT or VF when there is no transient or reversible cause
Hemodynamically stable sustained VT in patients with a structural heart disorder
Syncope of undetermined origin with sustained monomorphic VT induced during an electrophysiologic study
Ischemic cardiomyopathy, NYHA class II or III heart failure symptoms during optimal medical therapy, and LV ejection fraction ≤ 0.35 measured at least 40 days post-MI and at least 90 days post-revascularization
Ischemic cardiomyopathy, NYHA class I heart failure symptoms during optimal medical therapy, and LV ejection fraction ≤ 30% measured at least 40 days post-MI and at least 90 days post-revascularization
Nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, NYHA class II or III heart failure symptoms during optimal medical therapy, and LV ejection fraction ≤ 0.35
Ischemic cardiomyopathy, nonsustained VT, LV ejection fraction ≤ 40% measured at least 40 days post-MI, and inducible VF or sustained VT detected during an electrophysiologic study
Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) with sustained VT, resuscitated cardiac arrest, or severe right or left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Long QT syndrome with documented VT or symptoms suggestive thereof while receiving beta-blocker drug therapy
Short QT interval with sustained VT, or cardiac arrest
Brugada syndrome with type 1 ECG pattern and syncope presumed to be due to VT
Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) with sustained VT or syncope on beta blocker drug therapy
Early repolarization with sustained VT or cardiac arrest
Possibly indicated and supported by bulk of evidence
Idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, significant LV dysfunction during optimal medical therapy, and unexplained syncope
Cardiomyopathy due to a Lamin A/C mutation with unexplained syncope, or an independent indication for a permanent pacemaker, or ≥ 2 high-risk factors (nonsustained VT, intermediate LVEF 35% to 44%, non-missense mutation, male sex)
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) with ≥ 1 high risk factors other than sustained VT/VF (family history of premature sudden death, unexplained recent syncope, LV thickness ≥ 30 mm) or with either abnormal exercise BP response or nonsustained VT plus ≥ 1 other sudden death risk modifiers (age < 30 years, late gadolinium enhancement on cardiac MRI, LV outflow tract obstruction, LV aneurysm, remote syncope)
ARVC without sustained VT/VF or severe right or left ventricular systolic dysfunction but with prior syncope or with multiple other risk factors for ventricular tachyarrhythmias (Towbin JA et al)
NYHA class IV heart failure in nonhospitalized patients awaiting cardiac transplantation
Cardiac sarcoidosis with LV ejection fraction > 35% who have ≥ 1 of the following: unexplained syncope, significant myocardial scar visible on cardiac MRI or PET scan, inducible sustained VT or VF, or an independent indication for a permanent pacemaker
Giant cell myocarditis with VF or unstable VT during optimal medical therapy
Possibly indicated but less well supported by evidence
Idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, NYHA class I heart failure symptoms during optimal medical therapy, LV ejection fraction ≤ 0.35
Long QT syndrome with no symptoms but a QTc > 0.50 second during beta-blocker therapy
Syncope and an advanced structural heart disorder if invasive and noninvasive investigations have not identified a cause
HCM with nonsustained VT or an abnormal blood pressure response to exercise but no other sudden death risk modifiers
ARVC without sustained VT/VF or severe right or left ventricular systolic dysfunction but with fewer other risk factors for ventricular tachyarrhythmias (Towbin et al)
Not indicated
Syncope of unknown etiology in absence of inducible VT or VF and without a structural heart disorder
Incessant VT or VF
VT or VF with mechanisms amenable to catheter or surgical ablation
VT or VF due to transient or reversible disorders when correction is feasible and likely to prevent recurrence
Psychiatric disorders that may worsen with ICD implantation or that preclude follow-up
Patients with no reasonable expectation of survival with an acceptable functional status for ≥ 1 year
Patients with NYHA class IV drug-refractory heart failure symptoms who are not candidates for cardiac transplantation or a CRT ICD
ARVC = arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy; BP = blood pressure; CPVT = catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia; CRT = cardiac resynchronization therapy; HCM = hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; ICD = implantable cardioverter defibrillator; LV = left ventricular; MI = myocardial infarction; NYHA = New York Heart Association; QTc = corrected QT interval; RV = right ventricular; VF = ventricular fibrillation; VT = ventricular tachycardia.
Data from Al-Khatib SM, Stevenson WG, Ackerman MJ, et al: 2017 AHA/ACC/HRS guideline for management of patients with ventricular arrhythmias and the prevention of sudden death: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation, American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. J Am Coll Cardiol 72:e91–e220, 2018 doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2017.10.054 and Towbin JA, McKenna WJ, Abrams DJ, et al: 2019 HRS expert consensus statement on evaluation, risk stratification, and management of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy. Heart Rhythm 16:e301–e372, 2019.