Висновки при діагностиці найпоширеніших лейкемій

Feature

Peak age of incidence

Childhood

Any age

Middle and old age

Adulthood

White blood cell count

High in 50%

Normal or low in 50%

High in 60%

Normal or low in 40%

High in 98%

Normal or low in 2%

High in 100%

Differential white blood cell count

Many lymphoblasts

Many myeloblasts

Small lymphocytes

Entire myeloid series

Anemia

Severe in > 90%

Severe in > 90%

Mild in about 50%

Mild in 80%

Platelets

Low in > 80%

Low in > 90%

Low in 20 to 30%

High in 60%

Low in 10%

Lymphadenopathy

Common

Occasional

Common

Infrequent

Splenomegaly

In 60%

In 50%

Usual and moderate

Usual and severe

Other features

Without prophylaxis, central nervous system commonly involved

Central nervous system rarely involved

Sometimes Auer rods in myeloblasts

Occasionally hemolytic anemia and hypogammaglobulinemia

Low leukocyte alkaline phosphatase level

Philadelphia chromosome–positive in > 90%

