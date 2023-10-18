Висновки при діагностиці найпоширеніших лейкемій
Feature
Peak age of incidence
Childhood
Any age
Middle and old age
Adulthood
White blood cell count
High in 50%
Normal or low in 50%
High in 60%
Normal or low in 40%
High in 98%
Normal or low in 2%
High in 100%
Differential white blood cell count
Many lymphoblasts
Many myeloblasts
Small lymphocytes
Entire myeloid series
Anemia
Severe in > 90%
Severe in > 90%
Mild in about 50%
Mild in 80%
Platelets
Low in > 80%
Low in > 90%
Low in 20 to 30%
High in 60%
Low in 10%
Lymphadenopathy
Common
Occasional
Common
Infrequent
Splenomegaly
In 60%
In 50%
Usual and moderate
Usual and severe
Other features
Without prophylaxis, central nervous system commonly involved
Central nervous system rarely involved
Sometimes Auer rods in myeloblasts
Occasionally hemolytic anemia and hypogammaglobulinemia
Low leukocyte alkaline phosphatase level
Philadelphia chromosome–positive in > 90%