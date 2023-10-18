skip to main content
Обстеження на деякі поширені невиявлені травми м'яких тканин

Symptom

Characteristic History

Finding

Injury

Shoulder pain

Seizure

Electric shock

Restriction of passive external rotation with the elbow flexed

Posterior shoulder (glenohumeral) dislocation, possibly bilateral

History of shoulder dislocation in patients > 40

Inability to maintain a position at 90° of abduction when slight downward pressure is applied (drop-arm test)

Acute complete rotator cuff tear

Various mechanisms (eg, pile-on injury in football, direct blow to joint)

Tenderness over the sternoclavicular joint

Sternoclavicular joint injury

Most often, fall on the point of the shoulder

Tenderness over the acromioclavicular area

Acromioclavicular strain or disruption (shoulder separation)

Knee pain or swelling

Various mechanisms

Weak or absent active knee extension and normal knee x-rays

Quadriceps tendon rupture

Patellar tendon rupture

