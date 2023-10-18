Розпізнавання поширених генітальних уражень, що передаються статевим шляхом
Finding
Other Features
Cause*
Solitary painless ulcer
Indurated, nontender or only slightly tender
Relatively nontender adenopathy
Clusters of small, painful superficial ulcers on an erythematous base
Sometimes with vesicles
Inguinal adenopathy
Shallow painful ulcer
Nonindurated, tender ulcers with ragged, undermined edges and a red border, varying in size and often coalescing
Regional adenopathy
Small papule or ulcer, often asymptomatic or unnoticed
Severely tender and painful adenopathy, sometimes with distal lymphedema or drainage to the skin
Sometimes fever
Multiple, shallow ulcers
Characteristic extragenital lesions and burrows
Excoriated scabies
Multiple, shallow lesions
Visible lice, or egg sacs (nits) attached to hair shafts
Pediculosis pubis with excoriation
Elevated nodule that ulcerates and progressively expands
Velvety, malodorous, granulating lesions
No inguinal adenopathy
* Other causes of ulcers include mucous patches of secondary syphilis, erosive balanitis, gummatous ulceration of tertiary syphilis, Behçet syndrome, epithelioma, and trauma.