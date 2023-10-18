Діагностична оцінка холестазу новонароджених
Etiology
Test
Hepatic dysfunction
Albumin, ammonia, PT/PTT, AST, ALT, GGT, total and direct bilirubin (see Tests for Cholestasis)
Infections
Urine cultures, TORCH titers, HIV screening and other hepatitides (hepatitis A, B, and C)
Endocrinopathy
Sweat chloride test, review of newborn screening test
Neonatal screen, reducing substances (eg, galactose) in urine (see diagnosis of galactosemia)
Serum levels of alpha-1 antitrypsin, alpha-1 antitrypsin phenotype testing
Genetic errors in bile acid synthesis
Bile acid levels in urine and serum
Urine organic acids, serum ammonia, serum electrolytes (see testing of inherited disorders of metabolism)
Alloimmune liver disease
Review of maternal obstetrical history for fetal deaths and/or prior infants with cholestasis
Alpha fetoprotein, ferritin, lipid profile
ALT = alanine aminotransferase; AST = aspartate aminotransferase; GGT = gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase; prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time = PT/PTT; TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.