Діагностика та лікування кардіоміопатій
Feature or Method
Pathophysiology
Systolic dysfunction
Diastolic dysfunction ± outflow obstruction
Diastolic dysfunction
Clinical findings
LV and RV failure, sudden death
Cardiomegaly
Functional AV valve regurgitation
S3 and/or S4
Exertional dyspnea, angina, syncope, sudden death
Systolic murmur ± mitral regurgitation murmur, S4
Bifid carotid pulse with a brisk upstroke and rapid downstroke
Exertional dyspnea and fatigue
LV ± RV failure
Functional AV valve regurgitation
ECG
Nonspecific ST- and T-wave abnormalities
Q waves ± BBB
LV hypertrophy and ischemia
Deep septal Q waves
LV hypertrophy or low QRS voltage
Echocardiography
Dilated hypokinetic ventricles ± mural thrombus
Low EF and, frequently, functional AV valve regurgitation
Hypertrophied ventricle, high, normal or low EF ± mitral systolic anterior motion ± asymmetric hypertrophy ± LV gradient
Increased wall thickness ± cavity obliteration
LV diastolic dysfunction
X-ray
Cardiomegaly
Pulmonary venous congestion
No or mild cardiomegaly
No or mild cardiomegaly
Hemodynamics
Normal or high EDP, low EF, diffusely dilated hypokinetic ventricles ± AV valve regurgitation
Low CO
High EDP ± outflow subvalvular gradient ± mitral regurgitation
Normal or low CO
High EDP, dip and plateau diastolic LV pressure curve
Normal or low CO
Prognosis
20% mortality in first year, and about 10%/year thereafter
About 1% annual risk of sudden death
70% 5-year mortality
Treatment
Diuretics, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, ARNI, SGLT2 inhibitor, beta-blockers, spironolactone or eplerenone, digoxin, ICD, cardiac resynchronization therapy, anticoagulants
Beta-blockers, ± verapamil, disopyramide, mavacamten, septal myotomy, catheter alcohol ablation or some combination
Phlebotomy for hemochromatosis
Endocardial resection
Hydroxyurea for hypereosinophilia
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ARNI = angiotensin II receptor blocker and neprilysin inhibitor; AV = atrioventricular; BBB = bundle branch block; CO = cardiac output; EDP = end-diastolic pressure; EF = ejection fraction; ICD = implantable cardioverter-defibrillator ; LV = left ventricular; RV = right ventricular; S3 = 3rd heart sound; S4 = 4th heart sound; SGLT2 = sodium glucose cotransporter 2 protein; ± = with or without.