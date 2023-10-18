ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ARNI = angiotensin II receptor blocker and neprilysin inhibitor; AV = atrioventricular; BBB = bundle branch block; CO = cardiac output; EDP = end-diastolic pressure; EF = ejection fraction; ICD = implantable cardioverter-defibrillator ; LV = left ventricular; RV = right ventricular; S3 = 3rd heart sound; S4 = 4th heart sound; SGLT2 = sodium glucose cotransporter 2 protein; ± = with or without.