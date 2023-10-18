Порівняння поширених методів контрацепції
Type
Pregnancy Rate in First Year of Use With Perfect Use
Pregnancy Rate in First Year of Use With Typical Use
Percentage of Women Continuing Use at 1 Year
Requirements for Use
Selected Disadvantages
Hormonal
Oral contraceptives (OCs)
0.3%
9%
67%
Pill taken daily
Progestin-only pills: Taken at the same time every day
Bloating, breast tenderness, nausea, headache
Combined estrogen-progestin OCs: Increased risk of venous thromboembolism
Progestin-only OCs: Irregular bleeding
Transdermal patch (estrogen, progestin)
0.3%
9%
67%
Weekly application and removal
Similar to OCs
Local irritation
Vaginal ring (estrogen, progestin)
0.3%
9%
67%
Monthly application (inserted vaginally) and removal
Similar to OCs
Progestin injection (eg, depot medroxyprogesterone acetate)
0.2%
6%
56%
Injection every 3 months
Amenorrhea, irregular bleeding, weight gain, headache, mood changes
0.05%
0.05%
84%
Implant every 3 years (some evidence supports ovulation suppression to 5 years)
Amenorrhea, irregular bleeding, headache, weight gain
Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine devices (IUDs)
0.4% (3-year IUD: 13.5 mg), 0.2% (5-year IUD: 19.5 mg), or 0.2–0.6% (8-year IUD: 52 mg)
Same as perfect use
78–80%
Insertion every 3, 5, or 8 years (depending on type)
Spontaneous expulsion, uterine perforation (rare)
Irregular bleeding, amenorrhea
Pericoital
Condom, external (male)*
2%
18%
43%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
Allergic reaction
Condom, internal (female)*
5%
21%
41%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
Allergic reaction
Diaphragm with spermicide
6%
12%
57%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
May be inserted up to 2 hours before intercourse
Should be left in place ≥ 6 hours (and ≤ 24 hours) after intercourse
Occasionally vaginal irritation
Increased incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Cervical cap with spermicide
10–13%
18% (higher among parous women)
N/A
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
May be inserted 15 minutes to 40 hours before intercourse
Should be left in the vagina for ≥ 6 hours (and ≤ 48 hours) after intercourse
Possibly vaginal irritation or ulceration if left in place for > 48 hours
7%
14%
—
Used within 1 hour before each episode of sexual intercourse
Vulvovaginal burning, itching, urinary tract and yeast infection
(containing sustained-release spermicide)
9% for nulliparous women
20% for parous women
12% for nulliparous women
24% for parous women
36%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
May be inserted ≤ 24 hours before intercourse
Must remain in place for ≥ 6 hours after intercourse (should remain in a total of ≤ 30 hours after insertion)
Allergic reaction, vaginal dryness or irritation
Spermicide alone
18%
28%
—
Must be placed in the vagina at least 10 to 30 minutes and no more than 1 hour before each episode of sexual intercourse
Because efficacy is limited, often used with other barrier methods
Vaginal burning, irritation, rash, increase in urinary tract infections
Other
Copper IUD (intrauterine copper contraceptive, see IUD)
0.6%
Same as perfect use
78–80%
Insertion every 10 years
Spontaneous expulsion, uterine perforation (rare)
Increased menstrual blood loss, pelvic pain
Fertility awareness–based methods (periodic abstinence)
4% or higher, depending on method
24%
47%
Training, effort, and multiple steps required for the more effective methods
No likely systemic or significant local adverse effects
Withdrawal method
4%
22%
46%
Used with each episode of sexual intercourse
Requires cooperative partner
Permanent contraception (sterilization)
0.5%
Same as perfect use
100%
Requires a procedure (typically done in an operating room)
Usually permanent
0.15%
Same as perfect use
100%
Requires a procedure (done in an office) and a local anesthetic
Usually permanent
* Condoms, primarily latex and synthetic condoms, protect both partners against sexually transmitted infections.
N/A = not applicable.
Data based on Shoupe D: The Contraception Handbook: Evidence Based Practice Recommendations and Rationales, ed. 3. New York, Humana Press, 2020. doi:10.1007/978-3-030-46391-5