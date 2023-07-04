Трансдермальні та вагінальні кільцеві гормональні контрацептиви

Combined estrogen-progestin contraceptives can be administered through a transdermal or vaginal route and are available as skin patches and vaginal rings.

The efficacy of the estrogen-progestin patches and rings are the same as oral contraceptives (OCs); the pregnancy rate after 1 year is 0.3% with perfect use and about 9% with typical (ie, inconsistent) use. Adherence is typically better with a patch or ring than with OCs, because dosing is every 1 to 3 weeks rather than daily.

A quick-start protocol, similar to that used for OCs, can be used for patches and rings. If either contraceptive method is started at any time other than the first 5 days of menses, a backup contraceptive method should be used concurrently for 7 days.

Breakthrough bleeding is uncommon when transdermal or ring contraception is used. If breakthrough bleeding occurs, it typically decreases within 2 to 6 months of use.

Contraindications are the sames as for OCs.

Трансдермальні контрацептиви There are 2 contraceptive patches available in the United States. The medications, approximate dose released daily for 7 days, and size of each are: Ethinyl estradiol/norelgestromin: Ethinyl estradiol 35 mcg and norelgestromin (the active metabolite of norgestimate) 150 mcg, 14 cm 2

Levonorgestrel/ethinyl estradiol: Levonorgestrel 120 mcg and ethinyl estradiol 30 mcg and , 28 cm2 After 1 week, the patch is removed, and a new patch is applied to a different area of the skin. After 3 patches are used, no patch is used for the 4th week to allow for withdrawal bleeding. Hormone blood levels of estrogen and progestin are much more constant with the skin patches than with oral contraceptives (OCs). Overall, contraceptive efficacy, incidence of bleeding, and adverse effects with the patch are similar to those with OCs, but patient adherence may be better with the patch because it is applied weekly rather than taken daily. The patch may be less effective in women who weigh > 90 kg or have a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30. Patients should be advised to use a backup contraceptive method concurrently for 7 days if > 2 days have elapsed since a new patch was to be applied.