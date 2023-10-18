skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Поширені пухлини головного мозку за віком

Age Group

Primary

Metastases

Children

Cerebellar astrocytomas, juvenile pilocytic astrocytomas, and medulloblastomas

Ependymomas

Primitive neuroectodermal tumors and neurocytoma

Gliomas of the brain stem or optic nerve

Germinomas

Congenital tumors*

Neuroblastoma (usually epidural)

Leukemia (meningeal)

Adults

Meningiomas

Schwannomas

Primary central nervous system lymphomas

Gliomas of the cerebral hemispheres, particularly glioblastoma, anaplastic astrocytoma, low-grade astrocytoma, pilocytic astrocytoma, and oligodendroglioma

Adenocarcinoma of the lung, breast, colon, thyroid, or kidneys

Malignant melanoma

Metastatic lymphoma

* Congenital tumors include craniopharyngiomas, chordomas, germinomas, teratomas, dermoid cysts, angiomas, and hemangioblastomas.

Серед цих тем