Поширені пухлини головного мозку за віком
Age Group
Primary
Metastases
Children
Cerebellar astrocytomas, juvenile pilocytic astrocytomas, and medulloblastomas
Primitive neuroectodermal tumors and neurocytoma
Gliomas of the brain stem or optic nerve
Germinomas
Congenital tumors*
Neuroblastoma (usually epidural)
Leukemia (meningeal)
Adults
Schwannomas
Primary central nervous system lymphomas
Gliomas of the cerebral hemispheres, particularly glioblastoma, anaplastic astrocytoma, low-grade astrocytoma, pilocytic astrocytoma, and oligodendroglioma
Adenocarcinoma of the lung, breast, colon, thyroid, or kidneys
Malignant melanoma
Metastatic lymphoma
* Congenital tumors include craniopharyngiomas, chordomas, germinomas, teratomas, dermoid cysts, angiomas, and hemangioblastomas.