Клональні гіпереозинофільні синдроми
Feature
Myeloproliferative Variant
Lymphoproliferative Variant
Genetics
Rearrangement of PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, PCM1-JAK2, or ETV6-ABL1
Clonal population of T cells with aberrant phenotype
Clinical manifestations and laboratory findings
Anemia
Elevated serum tryptase levels
Elevated serum vitamin B12 levels
Endomyocardial fibrosis
Hypogranular or vacuolated eosinophils
Myelofibrosis
Splenomegaly
Thrombocytopenia
Angioedema
Circulating immune complexes (sometimes with serum sickness)
Hypergammaglobulinemia (especially IgE)
Skin abnormalities
Increased risk of future disorder
T-cell lymphoma
Responsiveness to medications
Imatinib and other tyrosine kinase inhibitors
Corticosteroids