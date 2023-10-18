Клінічні наслідки порушень кислотно-основної рівноваги
System
Acidemia
Alkalemia
Cardiovascular
Impaired cardiac contractility
Arteriolar dilation
Venoconstriction
Centralization of blood volume
Increased pulmonary vascular resistance
Decreased cardiac output
Decreased systemic blood pressure
Decreased hepatorenal blood flow
Decreased threshold for cardiac arrhythmias
Attenuation of responsiveness to catecholamines
Arteriolar constriction
Reduced coronary blood flow
Reduced anginal threshold
Decreased threshold for cardiac arrhythmias
Metabolic
Insulin resistance
Inhibition of anaerobic glycolysis
Reduction in ATP (adenosine triphosphate) synthesis
Protein degradation
Bone demineralization (chronic)
Stimulation of anaerobic glycolysis
Formation of organic acids
Decreased oxyhemoglobin dissociation
Decreased ionized calcium
Neurologic
Inhibition of metabolism and cell-volume regulation
Obtundation and coma
Tetany
Seizures
Lethargy
Delirium
Stupor
Respiratory
Compensatory hyperventilation with possible respiratory muscle fatigue
Compensatory hypoventilation with hypercapnia and hypoxemia