Клінічні наслідки порушень кислотно-основної рівноваги

System

Acidemia

Alkalemia

Cardiovascular

Impaired cardiac contractility

Arteriolar dilation

Venoconstriction

Centralization of blood volume

Increased pulmonary vascular resistance

Decreased cardiac output

Decreased systemic blood pressure

Decreased hepatorenal blood flow

Decreased threshold for cardiac arrhythmias

Attenuation of responsiveness to catecholamines

Arteriolar constriction

Reduced coronary blood flow

Reduced anginal threshold

Decreased threshold for cardiac arrhythmias

Metabolic

Insulin resistance

Inhibition of anaerobic glycolysis

Reduction in ATP (adenosine triphosphate) synthesis

Hyperkalemia

Protein degradation

Bone demineralization (chronic)

Stimulation of anaerobic glycolysis

Formation of organic acids

Decreased oxyhemoglobin dissociation

Decreased ionized calcium

Hypokalemia

Hypomagnesemia

Hypophosphatemia

Neurologic

Inhibition of metabolism and cell-volume regulation

Obtundation and coma

Tetany

Seizures

Lethargy

Delirium

Stupor

Respiratory

Compensatory hyperventilation with possible respiratory muscle fatigue

Compensatory hypoventilation with hypercapnia and hypoxemia

