Шкала категорій мозкової діяльності (дорослий)*
Score
Category
Description
1
Normal (good cerebral performance)
Conscious, alert, able to work and lead a normal life
May have minor psychologic or neurologic deficits (eg, mild dysphasia, non-incapacitating hemiparesis, minor cranial nerve abnormalities)
2
Moderate disability (disabled but independent)
Conscious, with sufficient cerebral function for part-time work in sheltered environment or to do independent activities of daily life (eg, dress, travel by public transportation, prepare food)
May have hemiplegia, seizures, ataxia, dysarthria, dysphasia, or permanent memory or mental changes
3
Severe disability (conscious but disabled and dependent)
Conscious, but dependent on others for daily support (in an institution or at home with exceptional family effort). Has at least limited cognition
This category includes a wide range of neurologic dysfunction, from patients who are ambulatory but have severe memory disturbances or dementia precluding independent existence to those who are paralyzed and can communicate only with their eyes (as in the locked-in syndrome).
4
Unconscious (coma or vegetative state)
Unconscious, unaware of surroundings, no cognition. No verbal or psychologic interaction with environment.
5
Brain death
Meeting criteria for brain death or dead by traditional criteria
* Worst level of performance for any single criterion is used for categorizing. Deficits are scored only if they result from a neurologic disorder. Assessments are based on medical records or an interview with the caretaker.