Причини метаболічного алкалозу
Cause
Comments
Bicarbonate (HCO3) excess
Chronic ingestion of calcium carbonate antacids provides Ca and HCO3 load; hypercalcemia lowers PTH, increasing HCO3 reabsorption
NaHCO3 loading
Occurs with overzealous loading or with loading in patients who have hypokalemia; serum becomes more alkalotic as H shifts back into cells
Posthypercapnic*
Persistent elevation of compensatory HCO3 levels, often with volume, K, and Cl depletion
Postorganic acidosis
Conversion of lactic acid or ketoacid to HCO3 worsened by HCO3 therapy for acidosis
Contraction alkalosis*
Diuretics (all types)
Sweat loss in cystic fibrosis
NaCl loss concentrates a fixed amount of HCO3 in a smaller total body volume
Gastrointestinal acid loss*
Congenital chloridorrhea
Fecal Cl loss and HCO3 retention
Gastric acid loss due to vomiting or nasogastric suction
Loss of HCl and acid coupled with contraction alkalosis due to release of aldosterone and subsequent resorption of HCO3
Villous adenoma
Probably secondary to K depletion
Renal acid loss
Rare congenital disease causing hyperaldosteronism and hypokalemic metabolic alkalosis that manifests in early childhood with renal salt wasting and volume depletion
Diuretics (thiazide and loop)‡
Multiple mechanisms: Secondary hyperaldosteronism due to volume depletion, Cl depletion, or contraction alkalosis; may be Cl-unresponsive because of concomitant K depletion
Similar to Bartter syndrome
Characterized in addition by hypomagnesemia and hypocalciuria
Manifests in young adults
Stimulate K and Mg reabsorption and H excretion
Alkalosis unresponsive to NaCl and volume replacement until deficiencies corrected
Low K causing H to shift into cells, raising extracellular pH
Includes congenital adrenal hyperplasia
Occurs with volume depletion, heart failure, cirrhosis with ascites, nephrotic syndrome, Cushing syndrome or disease, renal artery stenosis, or renin-secreting tumor
Use of glycyrrhizin-containing compounds† (eg, licorice, chewing tobacco, carbenoxolone, Lydia Pinkham’s vegetable compound)
Glycyrrhizin inhibition of enzymatic conversion of cortisol to less active metabolites
Other
Carbohydrate refeeding after starvation
Resolution of starvation ketosis or acidosis with improved cellular function
Laxative abuse*
Unclear mechanism
Some antibiotics (eg, carbenicillin, penicillin, ticarcillin)
Contain nonreabsorbable anion, which increases K and H excretion
* Chloride-responsive.
† Chloride-unresponsive.
‡ May be either chloride-responsive or chloride-unresponsive.
Ca = calcium; Cl = chloride; H = hydrogen; HCl = hydrochloric acid; HCO3 = bicarbonate; K = potassium; Mg = magnesium; NaCl = sodium chloride; NaHCO3 = sodium bicarbonate; PTH = parathyroid hormone.