skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Причини метаболічного алкалозу

Cause

Comments

Bicarbonate (HCO3) excess

Milk-alkali syndrome

Chronic ingestion of calcium carbonate antacids provides Ca and HCO3 load; hypercalcemia lowers PTH, increasing HCO3 reabsorption

NaHCO3 loading

Occurs with overzealous loading or with loading in patients who have hypokalemia; serum becomes more alkalotic as H shifts back into cells

Posthypercapnic*

Persistent elevation of compensatory HCO3 levels, often with volume, K, and Cl depletion

Postorganic acidosis

Conversion of lactic acid or ketoacid to HCO3 worsened by HCO3 therapy for acidosis

Contraction alkalosis*

Diuretics (all types)

Sweat loss in cystic fibrosis

NaCl loss concentrates a fixed amount of HCO3 in a smaller total body volume

Gastrointestinal acid loss*

Congenital chloridorrhea

Fecal Cl loss and HCO3 retention

Gastric acid loss due to vomiting or nasogastric suction

Loss of HCl and acid coupled with contraction alkalosis due to release of aldosterone and subsequent resorption of HCO3

Villous adenoma

Probably secondary to K depletion

Renal acid loss

Bartter syndrome

Rare congenital disease causing hyperaldosteronism and hypokalemic metabolic alkalosis that manifests in early childhood with renal salt wasting and volume depletion

Diuretics (thiazide and loop)‡

Multiple mechanisms: Secondary hyperaldosteronism due to volume depletion, Cl depletion, or contraction alkalosis; may be Cl-unresponsive because of concomitant K depletion

Gitelman syndrome

Similar to Bartter syndrome

Characterized in addition by hypomagnesemia and hypocalciuria

Manifests in young adults

Hypokalemia and hypomagnesemia

Stimulate K and Mg reabsorption and H excretion

Alkalosis unresponsive to NaCl and volume replacement until deficiencies corrected

Low K causing H to shift into cells, raising extracellular pH

Primary hyperaldosteronism

Includes congenital adrenal hyperplasia

Secondary hyperaldosteronism

Occurs with volume depletion, heart failure, cirrhosis with ascites, nephrotic syndrome, Cushing syndrome or disease, renal artery stenosis, or renin-secreting tumor

Use of glycyrrhizin-containing compounds† (eg, licorice, chewing tobacco, carbenoxolone, Lydia Pinkham’s vegetable compound)

Glycyrrhizin inhibition of enzymatic conversion of cortisol to less active metabolites

Other

Carbohydrate refeeding after starvation

Resolution of starvation ketosis or acidosis with improved cellular function

Laxative abuse*

Unclear mechanism

Some antibiotics (eg, carbenicillin, penicillin, ticarcillin)

Contain nonreabsorbable anion, which increases K and H excretion

* Chloride-responsive.

† Chloride-unresponsive.

‡ May be either chloride-responsive or chloride-unresponsive.

Ca = calcium; Cl = chloride; H = hydrogen; HCl = hydrochloric acid; HCO3 = bicarbonate; K = potassium; Mg = magnesium; NaCl = sodium chloride; NaHCO3 = sodium bicarbonate; PTH = parathyroid hormone.

Серед цих тем