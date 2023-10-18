Причини гіпертрихозу
Causes
Examples
Disorders
Acrodynia
Anorexia, bulimia, undernutrition
Central nervous system disorders
Familial
HIV infection if advanced
Pretibial myxedema
Repeated skin trauma, friction, and/or inflammation (eg, after removal of a cast)
Systemic illness
Nonandrogenic medications
Acetazolamide
Benoxaprofen
Bimatoprost and latanoprost (prostaglandin eye drops)
Cetuximab
Corticosteroids (systemic or topical)
Cyclosporine
Diazoxide
Fenoterol
Hexachlorobenzene
Interferon alfa
Minoxidil
Penicillamine
Phenytoin
Prostaglandin E1
Psoralen
Streptomycin