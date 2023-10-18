skip to main content
Причини гіпертрихозу

Causes

Examples

Disorders

Acrodynia

Anorexia, bulimia, undernutrition

Central nervous system disorders

Dermatomyositis

Familial

HIV infection if advanced

Paraneoplastic syndromes

Porphyria

Pretibial myxedema

Repeated skin trauma, friction, and/or inflammation (eg, after removal of a cast)

Systemic illness

Traumatic brain injury

Nonandrogenic medications

Acetazolamide

Benoxaprofen

Bimatoprost and latanoprost (prostaglandin eye drops)

Cetuximab

Corticosteroids (systemic or topical)

Cyclosporine

Diazoxide

Fenoterol

Hexachlorobenzene

Interferon alfa

Minoxidil

Penicillamine

Phenytoin

Prostaglandin E1

Psoralen

Streptomycin

