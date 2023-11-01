skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

біль у коліні

ЗаPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

Knee pain is a common problem among athletes and the general population.

Etiology of Knee Pain

There are many causes of pain in or around the knee in athletes, particularly runners, including

  • Subluxation of the patella when bending the knee

  • Chondromalacia of the undersurface of the patella (runner’s knee, which is softening of the knee cap cartilage)

  • Intra-articular pathology, such as meniscal tears and plicae (infolding of the normal synovial lining of the knee)

  • Fat pad inflammation

  • Stress fractures of the tibia

  • Malalignment of the lower extremities

  • Patellar (or infrapatellar) tendinitis (jumper’s knee, which is an overuse injury to the patellar tendon at the attachment to the lower pole of the patella)

Knee pain may be referred from the lumbar spine or hip or result from foot problems (eg, excessive pronation or rolling inward of the foot during walking or running).

Diagnosis of Knee Pain

  • History and physical examination

  • Sometimes imaging tests

Diagnosis requires a thorough review of the injured athlete’s training program, including a history of symptom onset and aggravating factors, and a complete lower-extremity examination (for knee examination, see Approach to the Patient With Joint Symptoms: Physical Examination and see Knee Sprains and Meniscal Injuries).

Mechanical symptoms, such as locking or catching, suggest an internal derangement of the knee such as a meniscal tear. Instability symptoms, such as giving way and loss of confidence in the extremity when twisting or turning on the knee, suggest ligamentous injury or subluxation of the patella.

Chondromalacia is suggested by anterior knee pain after running, especially on hills, as well as pain and stiffness after sitting for any length of time (positive movie sign), although this is not specific for chondromalacia. On examination, pain is typically reproduced by compression of the patella against the femur.

Pain that becomes worse with weight-bearing suggests a stress fracture.

Treatment of Knee Pain

  • Quadriceps-strengthening exercises

  • Sometimes stabilizing pads, supports, or braces

  • Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Treatment is tailored to the specific cause of the pain.

Treatment of chondromalacia includes quadriceps-strengthening exercises with balanced strengthening exercises for the hamstrings, use of arch supports if excessive pronation is a possible contributor, and use of NSAIDs.

For patellar subluxation, use of patella-stabilizing pads or braces may be necessary, especially in sports that require rapid, agile movements in various planes (eg, basketball, tennis).

If there is excessive pronation of the foot, and all other possible causes of knee pain have been excluded, use of an orthotic insert is sometimes useful.

Stress fractures require rest and cessation of weight-bearing activity.

Intra-articular pathology often requires surgery.

Вправи для зміцнення коліна
Straight Leg Raise
Straight Leg Raise
1. Lie on back with uninvolved knee bent so foot is on the floor/table. 2. Contract quadriceps muscle on the involved s... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Quadriceps Set
Quadriceps Set
1. Sit with involved leg extended. 2. Contract quadriceps muscle on the front of the leg to push back of knee down to t... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
1. Once the inflammatory phase has subsided and the patient is able to perform knee flexion without pain: 2. Lie on sto... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Hip Extension
Prone Hip Extension
1. Lie on stomach, keep knee straight on involved side. 2. Perform abdominal contraction. 3. Lift involved leg up off t... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Quadriceps Stretch
Prone Quadriceps Stretch
1. Lie on stomach. 2. Bend involved knee and loop towel or band around the ankle. 3. Gently pull towel or band to stret... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Iliotibial Band Stretch
Standing Iliotibial Band Stretch
1. Stand about a foot away from the wall with the involved leg closest to the wall. 2. Place the uninvolved leg in fron... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
1. Lie on back, hold behind the involved knee to pull it gently toward the chest. 2. Gently extend the knee to straight... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Side-Lying Hip External Rotation (Clamshell Exercise)
Side-Lying Hip External Rotation (Clamshell Exercise)
1. Lie on involved side. 2. Keep shoulders and hips in line with ankles slightly behind the body with the knees bent ap... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Squats
Squats
1. Stand with feet about hip width apart. 2. Toes should point forward to stay aligned with the knees. 3. Keeping core ... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Straight Leg Raise
Straight Leg Raise
1. Lie on back with uninvolved knee bent so foot is on the floor/table. 2. Contract quadriceps muscle on the involved s... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Quadriceps Set
Quadriceps Set
1. Sit with involved leg extended. 2. Contract quadriceps muscle on the front of the leg to push back of knee down to t... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
1. Once the inflammatory phase has subsided and the patient is able to perform knee flexion without pain: 2. Lie on sto... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Hip Extension
Prone Hip Extension
1. Lie on stomach, keep knee straight on involved side. 2. Perform abdominal contraction. 3. Lift involved leg up off t... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Quadriceps Stretch
Prone Quadriceps Stretch
1. Lie on stomach. 2. Bend involved knee and loop towel or band around the ankle. 3. Gently pull towel or band to stret... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Iliotibial Band Stretch
Standing Iliotibial Band Stretch
1. Stand about a foot away from the wall with the involved leg closest to the wall. 2. Place the uninvolved leg in fron... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
1. Lie on back, hold behind the involved knee to pull it gently toward the chest. 2. Gently extend the knee to straight... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Side-Lying Hip External Rotation (Clamshell Exercise)
Side-Lying Hip External Rotation (Clamshell Exercise)
1. Lie on involved side. 2. Keep shoulders and hips in line with ankles slightly behind the body with the knees bent ap... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Squats
Squats
1. Stand with feet about hip width apart. 2. Toes should point forward to stay aligned with the knees. 3. Keeping core ... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.