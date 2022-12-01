Хондромаляція надколінка

Physical therapy

Analgesics

Sometimes arthroscopic procedures

Acute pain due to chondromalacia patellae is treated by doing physical therapy to improve the mechanics, applying ice, and taking analgesics.

Children with chondromalacia patellae should avoid pain-causing activities (typically, those that involve bending the knee) for several days.

Persistent or recurrent pain due to chondromalacia patellae may rarely require arthroscopic smoothing of the patella’s undersurface.