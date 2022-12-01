skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Хондромаляція надколінка

(пателлофеморальний синдром)

ЗаFrank Pessler, MD, PhD, Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2022

Chondromalacia patellae is softening of the cartilage underneath the patella.

Chondromalacia patellae often causes generalized knee pain especially when climbing or descending stairs, playing sports that exert an axial load on the knee, or sitting for a long time (theater sign). Usually the pain occurs without swelling. This disorder probably results from angular or rotational changes in the leg that unbalance elements of the quadriceps and cause patellar misalignment during movement.

Treatment of Chondromalacia Patellae

  • Physical therapy

  • Analgesics

  • Sometimes arthroscopic procedures

Acute pain due to chondromalacia patellae is treated by doing physical therapy to improve the mechanics, applying ice, and taking analgesics.

Children with chondromalacia patellae should avoid pain-causing activities (typically, those that involve bending the knee) for several days.

Persistent or recurrent pain due to chondromalacia patellae may rarely require arthroscopic smoothing of the patella’s undersurface.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.