мансонельоз

Mansonella perstans is transmitted by the bites of midges (Culicoides) in sub-Saharan Africa and in the Americas from Panama to Argentina. It is estimated that more than 100 million people are infected worldwide. Adult worms reside in pleural, pericardial, and peritoneal cavities and in the retroperitoneum and mesentery. Unsheathed microfilariae are found in the bloodstream. Midges acquire them when they take a blood meal from an infected human.

Most infections are asymptomatic or mild. Migrating adult worms can cause transient subcutaneous swellings similar to those of Loa loa (Calabar swellings), inflammation of the pericardium or pleura, conjunctival nodules, retinal damage, and periocular inflammation. Nonspecific symptoms including pruritus, urticaria, arthralgias, and malaise. Neuropsychiatric manifestations, meningoencephalitis, and hepatitis have been attributed to M. perstans on rare occasions.

The diagnosis of M. perstans is made by identifying non-sheathed microfilariae in a blood smear. Microfilariae can be identified in blood both day and night. Eosinophilia is often present.

M. perstans is relatively resistant to medications, including diethylcarbamazine, used to treat other filarial diseases. Targeting the endosymbiotic Wolbachia bacteria in adult M. perstanswith doxycycline (200 mg daily for 4 to 6 weeks ) which is presumed to interrupt the reproduction of adult worms can be curative. Wolbachia has been demonstrated in M. perstans from Mali, Cameroon, Ghana, and Gabon. There are divergent reports of the presence of Wolbachia in Uganda, possibly due to methodological constraints or the presence of multiple strains of M. perstans. Doxycycline has been shown to be effective in Mali and Ghana, but the utility of doxycycline for treatment of infections in regions where Wolbachia are absent has not been systematically studied. In cases where doxycycline is ineffective, combination therapy with diethylcarbamazine and mebendazole for 3 weeks has improved activity relative to monotherapy.