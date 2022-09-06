Observation of an adult worm subconjunctivally crossing the eye

Identification of an adult worm removed from the eye or skin

Identification and quantification of microfilariae in blood by microscopy or quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Loiasis should be suspected in immigrants or travelers who have a history of exposure in an endemic area and who present with eye worms, Calabar swellings, or unexplained peripheral eosinophilia.

Occasionally, the diagnosis of loiasis is confirmed by observing an adult worm migrating under the conjunctiva or by identifying a worm after it is removed from the eye or skin.

Microscopic detection of microfilariae in peripheral blood establishes the diagnosis; the number of microfilariae per milliliter of blood should be quantified. Blood samples should be drawn between 10 AM and 2 PM, when microfilaremia levels are the highest.

Many serologic tests for antibodies do not differentiate Loa loa from other filarial nematode infections. Loa-specific antibody tests have been developed, but they are not widely available in the United States. Also, a positive serologic test does not distinguish between past and current infection. A quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) to confirm the diagnosis and quantify the microfilarial burden is available at the Laboratory of Parasitic Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

People from endemic regions of Africa should be checked for Loa loa before they are treated with diethylcarbamazine or ivermectin for other disorders because these drugs can have substantial adverse effects in people with loiasis. If treated with diethylcarbamazine or ivermectin, people with ≥ 8000 Loa loa microfilariae/mL blood are at risk of potentially fatal encephalopathy, caused by the release of antigens from dying microfilariae.