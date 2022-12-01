гранулематозний амебний енцефаліт

A combination of antiparasitic drugs, including miltefosine

Consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Optimal treatment of Acanthamoeba encephalitis is unclear. For all cases, immediate consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommended (call the CDC Emergency Operations Center at 770-488-7100). Multiple drugs (often > 5) are typically used in combination. Although the number of patients treated with a regimen containing miltefosine is small, miltefosine appears to offer a survival advantage and is recommended.

Other drugs that have been used in combination with miltefosine to treat Acanthamoeba encephalitis include pentamidine, sulfadiazine or trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, flucytosine, an azole (fluconazole, itraconazole, or voriconazole), rifampin and amphotericin B.

For B. mandrillaris encephalitis, miltefosine in combination with other drugs such as flucytosine, pentamidine, fluconazole, and/or sulfadiazine plus either azithromycin or clarithromycin plus surgical resection have been used.

A case of Sappinia pedata encephalitis was successfully treated with a combination of azithromycin, pentamidine, itraconazole, and flucytosine plus surgical resection of the central nervous system (CNS) lesion. Adding miltefosine to this regimen should be considered in future cases.

Skin and disseminated infections caused by Acanthamoeba species or B. mandrillaris are usually treated with the same drugs plus surgical debridement of cutaneous lesions.