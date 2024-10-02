(Синдром Чедіака'-Хігасі)

Genetic testing

Neutropenia, decreased natural killer–cell cytotoxicity, and hypergammaglobulinemia are common.

A peripheral blood smear is examined for giant granules in neutrophils and other cells; a bone marrow smear is examined for giant inclusion bodies in leukocyte precursor cells.

The diagnosis of Chédiak-Higashi syndrome can be confirmed with genetic testing for LYST mutations.

Because this disorder is extremely rare, there is no need to screen relatives unless clinical suspicion is high. Even if a sibling is a carrier, the likelihood of them encountering another carrier and having children is extremely low.