Застійна гепатопатія

Clinical evaluation

Congestive hepatopathy is suspected in patients who have right-sided heart failure, jaundice, and tender hepatomegaly. Laboratory test results are modestly abnormal: unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia (total bilirubin < 3 mg/dL [51.31 micromol/L]), elevated (usually < 2- to 3-fold) aminotransferases, and prolonged prothrombin time/international normalized ratio (PT/INR). Ascitic fluid, if present, is characterized by a high serum-to-ascites albumin concentration gradient (the serum albumin concentration minus the ascitic albumin concentration [SAAG]). Gradients ≥ 1.1 g/dL (11 g/L) are relatively specific for ascites due to portal hypertension (1). In addition, a high ascitic total protein content (typically> 2.5 g/dL [25 g/L]) plus a SAAG ≥ 1.1 g/dL (11 g/L) suggests congestive hepatopathy (2) and differentiates portal hypertension from cirrhosis (typically total protein < 2.5 g/dL [25 g/L] plus a SAAG ≥ 1.1 g/dL [11 g/L]).

Because the laboratory abnormalities are nonspecific, recognition of congestive hepatopathy is ultimately clinical. The liver disorder is more important as an index of the severity of heart failure than as a diagnosis by itself.