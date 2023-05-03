Доброякісні пухлини печінки

Hepatocellular adenoma is the most important benign tumor to recognize. It occurs primarily in women of childbearing age, particularly those taking oral contraceptives, possibly via estrogen’s effects (1).

Most adenomas are asymptomatic, but large ones may cause right upper quadrant discomfort. Rarely, adenomas manifest as peritonitis and shock due to rupture and intraperitoneal hemorrhage. Rarely, they become malignant.

Diagnosis is often suspected based on ultrasound or CT results, but biopsy is sometimes needed for confirmation. Gadoxetate-enhanced MRI is more sensitive than CT and can differentiate subtypes of adenomas at increased risk of progressing to malignancy (2). Recognition of the beta-catenin subtype is particularly important, because it has a 5 to 10% risk of malignant transformation and should be resected.

Adenomas due to contraceptive use may regress if the contraceptive is stopped. If the adenoma does not regress or if it is subcapsular or > 5 cm, surgical resection is often recommended.