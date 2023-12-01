Есенціальна тромбоцитемія

Complete blood count (CBC) and peripheral blood smear

Exclusion of causes of secondary thrombocytosis and other myeloproliferative neoplasms

Cytogenetic studies

JAK2 mutation and, if negative, CALR or MPL mutation analysis

Rarely, bone marrow aspirate and biopsy

Essential thrombocythemia is a diagnosis of exclusion and should be considered in patients in whom common reactive causes of thrombocytosis and other myeloproliferative neoplasms are excluded.

If essential thrombocythemia is suspected, complete blood count (CBC), peripheral blood smear, and (because thrombocytosis can be caused by iron deficiency) iron studies should be done .

In essential thrombocythemia, the platelet count is > 450,000/mcL (> 450 × 109/L), but can be >1,000,000/mcL (> 1000 × 109/L). The platelet count may decrease during pregnancy.

The diagnosis is suggested by normal hematocrit, white blood cell count, mean corpuscular volume (MCV), and iron studies, as well as absence of the BCR-ABL translocation.

The peripheral smear may show giant platelets and megakaryocyte fragments.

Some myelodysplastic syndromes (eg, refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts and thrombocytosis [RARS-T], and the 5q- syndrome) may present with an elevated platelet count. If cytopenias are identified, a myelodysplastic syndrome should be considered.

Genetic studies should be done, including a quantitative JAK2 V617F assay (by next-generation sequencing [NGS] or quantitative polymerase chain reaction), along with a BCR-ABL assay to exclude chronic myeloid leukemia (CML, which can manifest with thrombocytosis alone). If the JAK2 V617F and BCR-ABL assays are negative, CALR and MPL mutation assays should be done. Some patients test negative for all 3 mutations; many have rare variants of the myeloproliferative neoplasm driver mutations and others have germline mutations in MPL or JAK2. Patients who do not have JAK2 V617F, CALR, or MPL gene mutations (called triple negative) are rare.

Mutation analysis should always be quantitative because the driver gene allele burden in JAK2 V617F-positive essential thrombocythemia does not exceed 50%. A quantitative allele burden > 50% suggests polycythemia vera or primary myelofibrosis. However, a quantitative allele burden < 50% does not definitely exclude polycythemia vera or primary myelofibrosis because these disorders can present with thrombocytosis alone, and in polycythemia vera (particularly in female patients), plasma volume expansion can mask the presence of an expanded red cell mass. Also, in about 25% of patients (primarily women) with what initially appears to be essential thrombocythemia, transformation to overt polycythemia vera occurs over time (about 12 years), leading to an increase in hematocrit and an increase in the JAK2V617F allele burden.

World Health Organization guidelines suggest that a bone marrow biopsy showing increased numbers of enlarged, mature megakaryocytes is required for a diagnosis of essential thrombocythemia, but this criterion has never been validated prospectively, and a marrow examination will not distinguish essential thrombocythemia from polycythemia vera (1). The allele burden is usually >50% in polycythemia vera and primary myelofibrosis.