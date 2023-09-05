skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Нечасті спадкові порушення коагуляції

ЗаMichael B. Streiff, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

    Most hereditary coagulation disorders other than hemophilia are rare autosomal recessive conditions that cause excessive bleeding only in people homozygous for the recessive gene mutation. The rare inherited coagulation disorders can involve factors II, V, VII, X, XI, and XIII. Of these, factor XI deficiency is the most common (1). (See also Overview of Coagulation Disorders.)

    In patients with a deficiency of factor XI, there is no clear association between factor XI plasma levels and the severity of bleeding, indicating that the molecular action of factor XI in normal hemostasis is not precisely understood.

    In the other rare coagulation disorders (excluding hemophilia A and B), normal hemostasis usually requires a plasma level of the deficient factor in excess of about 20% of normal (see table Screening Laboratory Test Results and Treatment of Inherited Blood Coagulation Defects).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Результати скринінгових лабораторних аналізів і лікування спадкових порушень згортання крові

    Screening Test Results*

    Defect

    Comments

    PTT long

    PT normal

    Factor XII, high molecular weight kininogen, or prekallikrein

    Laboratory test abnormality without clinical bleeding

    Specific assays required to distinguish from factor XI deficiency, in which posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding may occur

    No treatment required

    PTT long

    PT normal

    Factor XI

    Autosomal recessive

    Increased frequency in patients of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry

    Posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding

    Diagnosis by specific factor assay

    For treatment of bleeding: plasma-derived factor XI concentrate or fresh frozen plasma, plus inhibition of fibrinolysis by aminocaproic acid or tranexamic acid

    Plasma factor XI half-life = 50 hours

    PTT long

    PT normal

    Factor VIII or IX

    Factor VIII deficiency (hemophilia A)

    Factor IX deficiency (hemophilia B)

    X-linked transmission

    Mild or severe bleeding in males, depending on factor VIII or factor IX level

    For treatment of bleeding: factor replacement

    Plasma factor VIII half-life = 8–12 hours

    Plasma factor IX half-life = 18 hours

    PTT normal

    PT long

    Factor VII

    Autosomal recessive, rare

    Diagnosed by specific factor assay

    For treatment of bleeding: Recombinant activated factor VII or plasma-derived factor VII concentrate

    Plasma factor VII half-life = 4–6 hours

    PTT long

    PT long

    Factor X, V, or prothrombin

    Autosomal recessive, rare

    Mild to severe bleeding

    Diagnosed by specific assays

    For treatment of bleeding due to factor X or prothrombin deficiency:

    • Fresh frozen plasma

    • Prothrombin complex concentrate

    • Plasma-derived factor X concentrate

    For treatment of bleeding due to factor V deficiency: Fresh frozen plasma with or without platelet concentrates (to supply platelet factor V)

    Plasma half-life of factor X = 40–60 hours

    Plasma half-life of prothrombin = 60–72 hours

    Plasma half-life of factor V = 36 hours

    In afibrinogenemia (fibrinogen < 10 mg/dL [< 0.1 g/L]), no clotting in PTT or PT because machine end point is not triggered

    In hypofibrinogenemia (fibrinogen 70–100 mg/dL [0.7–1 g/L]), PTT and PT often prolonged by several seconds and thrombin time long

    Fibrinogen

    Severe bleeding in afibrinogenemia (homozygous state)

    Posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding in hypofibrinogenemia (heterozygous state)

    For treatment of bleeding:

    • Cryoprecipitate (contains fibrinogen, as well as the VWF–factor VIII complex and factor XIII)

    • Fresh-frozen plasma

    • Plasma-derived fibrinogen concentrate

    Plasma half-life of fibrinogen = 2–4 days

    PTT and PT long

    Thrombin time long

    Dysfibrinogenemia

    Various manifestations (no, or only mild, posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding, tendency for thrombosis, wound dehiscence)

    Fibrinogen low in clotting assay but normal in immunologic assay

    PTT normal

    PT normal

    Thrombin time normal

    Clot lysis in 5M urea

    Factor XIII

    Autosomal recessive, rare

    Poor wound healing

    Spontaneous abortion

    For treatment of bleeding:

    • Plasma-derived factor XIII concentrate

    • Recombinant factor XIII A chain

    • Cryoprecipitate (contains factor XIII)

    • Fresh frozen plasma

    Plasma half-life of factor XIII = 9–12 days

    PTT and PT normal

    Clot lysis times in 5M urea or saline accelerated

    Alpha 2-antiplasmin deficiency

    Severe bleeding in homozygotes

    Posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding in heterozygotes

    Specific assay required for confirmation of diagnosis

    For treatment of bleeding: Inhibition of excessive fibrinolysis using aminocaproic acid or tranexamic acid

    * PT results are typically reported as INR.

    PT = prothrombin time; PTT = partial thromboplastin time.

    дефіцит фактора XI

    Factor XI deficiency is uncommon in the general population but common among patients of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry (gene frequency about 5 to 9%). Bleeding typically occurs after trauma or surgery in people who are homozygotes or compound heterozygotes for factor XI gene abnormalities. There is no precise relationship between the plasma factor XI level and severity of bleeding.

    Дефіцит альфа-2-антиплазміну

    Severe deficiency of alpha 2-antiplasmin (levels 1 to 3% of normal), the major physiologic inhibitor of plasmin, can also cause bleeding as a result of poor control of plasmin-mediated proteolysis of fibrin polymers. Diagnosis is based on a specific alpha 2-antiplasmin assay. Aminocaproic acid or tranexamic acid is used to control or prevent acute bleeding by blocking plasminogen binding to fibrin polymers.

    Heterozygous people with alpha 2-antiplasmin levels of 40 to 60% of normal can occasionally experience excessive surgical bleeding if secondary fibrinolysis is extensive (eg, in patients who have released excessive amounts of urokinase-type plasminogen activator during open prostatectomy).

    Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

    1. 1. Menegatti M, Peyvandi F. Treatment of rare factor deficiencies other than hemophilia. Blood 2019;133(5):415-424. doi:10.1182/blood-2018-06-820738

