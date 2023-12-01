In meditation, a type of mind-body medicine, patients regulate their attention or systematically focus on particular aspects of inner or outer experience. The most highly studied forms of meditation are transcendental meditation (TM) and mindfulness meditation. Results to date suggest that meditation could work via at least 2 mechanisms:

Producing a relaxed state that counters excessive activation of neurohormonal pathways resulting from repeated stress

Developing the capacity for metacognitive awareness (the ability to stand back from and witness the contents of consciousness), thus theoretically helping patients not react to stress automatically (with highly conditioned, learned patterns of behavior) and helping them tolerate and regulate emotional distress better

Most meditation practices were developed in a religious or spiritual context; their ultimate goal was some type of spiritual growth, personal transformation, or transcendental experience. However, studies suggest that as a health care intervention, meditation can often be beneficial regardless of a person’s cultural, spiritual, or religious background.

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)