Знижений оваріальний резерв

Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estradiol levels for screening

Antimüllerian hormone (AMH) level and/or antral follicle count (AFC)

Testing for diminished ovarian reserve is considered for women who

Are ≥ 35 years

Have had ovarian surgery

Have responded poorly to treatments such as ovarian stimulation with exogenous gonadotropins

Measuring FSH or estradiol levels is useful as a screening test for diminished ovarian reserve. FSH levels > 10 mIU/mL or estradiol levels ≥ 80 pg/mL on day 3 of the menstrual cycle suggest ovarian reserve is decreased. However, the AMH level and AFC appear to be the best tests for diagnosing diminished ovarian reserve.

The AMH level is an early, reliable predictor of declining ovarian function. A low AMH level (< 1.0 ng/mL) predicts a lower chance of pregnancy after in vitro fertilization (IVF); pregnancy is rare when the level is too low to be detected.

The AFC is the total number of follicles that measure 2 to 10 mm (mean diameter) in both ovaries during the early follicular phase; AFC is determined by observation during transvaginal ultrasonography. If AFC is low (3 to 10), pregnancy after IVF is less likely.