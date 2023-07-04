Розлад сексуального інтересу/збудження

Short-term use of transdermal testosterone can be effective in postmenopausal women with sexual interest/arousal disorder (1). Testosterone treatment with and without concurrent estrogen resulted in improved sexual function in women with decreased sexual interest/arousal. The primary outcome was increased sexual desire, but arousal and orgasmic response also improved.

However, little is known about the long-term safety and efficacy of testosterone therapy. If it is prescribed, full explanation of conflicting efficacy data and lack of long-term safety data is essential, as is close monitoring for adverse effects such as acne, hirsutism, and virilization. In addition, the patient should have normal lipids and liver test results before testosterone therapy is started. Shared decision-making is recommended.

The dose of transdermal testosterone is 300 mcg once a day. Testosterone levels should be measured at baseline and after 3 to 6 weeks; for premenopausal women, the goal is keeping the level at a normal age-adjusted value. If levels are above the normal range for premenopausal women, testosterone is stopped or the dose is decreased. Limiting treatment to the short term is recommended, and testosterone should be stopped if there is no response after 6 months of use. Mammography should be done at regular yearly interval to check for any changes in the breasts because of the possible effects of testosterone on breast tissue.

Currently, there are no data to suggest testosterone use in premenopausal women.

Oral or injected testosterone is not recommended.