Фармацевти й особи похилого віку

ЗаDebra Bakerjian, PhD, APRN, University of California Davis
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2024

    For older patients, developing a relationship with a pharmacist and using one pharmacy can help ensure consistency in care. A consistent pharmacist can help prevent drug-related problems, such as avoidable polypharmacy and drug-drug interactions, which are a particular risk for older adults.

    For older patients, pharmacists are sometimes the most accessible health care professional. In addition to dispensing medications, pharmacists provide information on medications to patients and providers, monitor medication use (including adherence), and liaise between physicians or other health care professionals and patients to ensure optimal pharmaceutical care. Pharmacists also provide information about interactions between medications and other substances, including over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements (eg, medicinal herbs), and foods. In many states, pharmacists may also provide some types of clinical care (eg, immunizations, diabetes testing, drug counseling and advising).

    Pharmacists are responsible for medication reconciliation, which is a formal process for creating the most complete and accurate list possible of a patient’s current medications and comparing the list to those in the patient record or medication orders. Reconciliation is done to avoid medication errors such as omissions, duplications, dosing errors, or drug interactions. It should be done at every transition of care in which new medications are ordered or existing orders are rewritten. 

    Дотримання пацієнтом режиму лікування

    Pharmacists can help improve patient adherence by doing the following:

    • Assessing the patient’s ability to adhere to a medication regimen by noticing certain impairments (eg, poor dexterity, lack of hand strength, cognitive impairment, loss of vision)

    • Teaching patients how to take certain medications (eg, inhalers, transdermal patches, injectable drugs, eye or ear drops) or how to measure doses of liquid medications

    • Supplying medications in ways that are accessible to patients (eg, easy-open bottles, pills without wrappers)

    • Making sure that medication labels and take-home printed materials are in large type and in the patient’s native language

    • Teaching patients how to use medication calendar reminders, commercially available medication boxes, electronic medication-dispensing devices, and pill splitters or crushers

    • Eliminating unnecessary complexity and duplication from the overall medication regimen

    • Completing a medication reconciliation when patients transition to and from various care settings

    Заклади

    Many pharmacists work in a community pharmacy. But they may also work in any health care setting, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, the home (with a home health care agency), mail service and online pharmacies, organized health care systems, and hospice settings (see table Various Duties of Pharmacists).

    Таблиця
    Різні обов'язки фармацевтів

    Setting

    Duties

    Hospital

    Help obtain a detailed drug history from the patient or caregiver

    Accompany physicians and other health care professionals on patient rounds

    Make medication recommendations

    Provide medication information when appropriate

    When discharge is imminent, provide oral and written medication-related information to the patient or caregiver

    Conduct medication reconciliation

    Long-term facilities*

    May accompany physicians and other health care professionals on rounds

    Participate in facility quality-improvement committees

    Assess and interview patients

    Assess medication effectiveness and monitor patients for drug interactions, adverse drug effects, and therapeutic failures

    Contact the patient’s nurse or physician directly if a problem or a high risk of medication-related problems is detected

    Conduct a monthly medication regimen review for all patients as required by federal law

    Conduct medication reconciliation

    Mail service and online pharmacies

    Provide consultation by telephone or video chat to patients and health care professionals (depending on state regulations)

    Review and validate prescription orders

    Participate in medication utilization review and formulary management

    Help ensure quality control

    Develop education materials for patients and health care professionals

    Organized health care systems

    May develop, implement, and manage formularies, computer-based adverse event tracking systems, and performance measurement indicators (to improve quality)

    May help design therapeutic guidelines and manage medication utilization programs

    Hospice

    Make recommendations for appropriate medications to control symptoms

    Ensure the timeliness of medication delivery

    Minimize duplicative and interacting medications

    Help improve cost-effective use of medications

    Teach patients about the best way to use the prescribed medications

    Monitor therapeutic responses and recognize medication-related problems

    Advise hospice team members about appropriate medications and potential interactions between medications and other substances (eg, medicinal herbs)

    Compound medications or dosage forms extemporaneously as needed

    Conduct medication reconciliation

    * Pharmacists who work in long-term care facilities are called consultant pharmacists.

