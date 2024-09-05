Фармацевти й особи похилого віку

For older patients, developing a relationship with a pharmacist and using one pharmacy can help ensure consistency in care. A consistent pharmacist can help prevent drug-related problems, such as avoidable polypharmacy and drug-drug interactions, which are a particular risk for older adults.

For older patients, pharmacists are sometimes the most accessible health care professional. In addition to dispensing medications, pharmacists provide information on medications to patients and providers, monitor medication use (including adherence), and liaise between physicians or other health care professionals and patients to ensure optimal pharmaceutical care. Pharmacists also provide information about interactions between medications and other substances, including over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements (eg, medicinal herbs), and foods. In many states, pharmacists may also provide some types of clinical care (eg, immunizations, diabetes testing, drug counseling and advising).

Pharmacists are responsible for medication reconciliation, which is a formal process for creating the most complete and accurate list possible of a patient’s current medications and comparing the list to those in the patient record or medication orders. Reconciliation is done to avoid medication errors such as omissions, duplications, dosing errors, or drug interactions. It should be done at every transition of care in which new medications are ordered or existing orders are rewritten.

(See also Overview of Geriatric Care.)

Pharmacists can help improve patient adherence by doing the following: Assessing the patient's ability to adhere to a medication regimen by noticing certain impairments (eg, poor dexterity, lack of hand strength, cognitive impairment, loss of vision)

Teaching patients how to take certain medications (eg, inhalers, transdermal patches, injectable drugs, eye or ear drops) or how to measure doses of liquid medications

Supplying medications in ways that are accessible to patients (eg, easy-open bottles, pills without wrappers)

Making sure that medication labels and take-home printed materials are in large type and in the patient’s native language

Teaching patients how to use medication calendar reminders, commercially available medication boxes, electronic medication-dispensing devices, and pill splitters or crushers

Eliminating unnecessary complexity and duplication from the overall medication regimen

Completing a medication reconciliation when patients transition to and from various care settings