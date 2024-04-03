Фізичні зміни зі старінням

Most age-related biologic functions peak before age 30 and gradually decline linearly thereafter (see table Selected Physiologic Age-Related Changes); the decline may be critical during stress, but it usually has little or no effect on daily activities. Therefore, disorders, rather than normal aging, are the primary cause of functional loss during old age.

In many cases, the declines that occur with aging may be due at least partly to lifestyle, behavior, diet, and environment and thus can be modified. For example, aerobic exercise can prevent or partially reverse a decline in maximal exercise capacity (oxygen consumption per unit time, or VO2 max), muscle strength, and glucose tolerance in healthy but sedentary older adults.

Fewer than 15% of older adults meet the aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activity recommendations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Guidelines (). Older adults tend to be less active than other age groups for many reasons, most commonly because disorders limit their physical activity.

The benefits of physical activity for older adults are many and far exceed its risks (eg, falls, torn ligaments, pulled muscles). Benefits include (1)

Reduced mortality rates, even for people who smoke and people with obesity

Preservation of skeletal muscle strength, aerobic capacity, and bone density, contributing to greater mobility and independence

Reduced risk of obesity

Prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disorders (including rehabilitation after myocardial infarction), diabetes, osteoporosis, colon cancer, and psychiatric disorders (especially mood disorders)

Prevention of falls and fall-related injuries by improving muscle strength, balance, coordination, joint function, and endurance

Improved functional ability

Opportunities for social interaction

Enhanced sense of well-being

Possibly improved sleep quality

Physical activity is one of the few interventions that can restore physiologic capacity after it has been lost.

The unmodifiable effects of aging may be less dramatic than thought, and healthier, more vigorous aging may be possible for many people. Today, adults > 65 are in better health than their ancestors and remain healthier longer.

