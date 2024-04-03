skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Фізичні зміни зі старінням

ЗаRichard G. Stefanacci, DO, MGH, MBA, Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson College of Population Health
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

Most age-related biologic functions peak before age 30 and gradually decline linearly thereafter (see table Selected Physiologic Age-Related Changes); the decline may be critical during stress, but it usually has little or no effect on daily activities. Therefore, disorders, rather than normal aging, are the primary cause of functional loss during old age.

In many cases, the declines that occur with aging may be due at least partly to lifestyle, behavior, diet, and environment and thus can be modified. For example, aerobic exercise can prevent or partially reverse a decline in maximal exercise capacity (oxygen consumption per unit time, or VO2 max), muscle strength, and glucose tolerance in healthy but sedentary older adults.

Fewer than 15% of older adults meet the aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activity recommendations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Guidelines (). Older adults tend to be less active than other age groups for many reasons, most commonly because disorders limit their physical activity.

The benefits of physical activity for older adults are many and far exceed its risks (eg, falls, torn ligaments, pulled muscles). Benefits include (1)

  • Reduced mortality rates, even for people who smoke and people with obesity

  • Preservation of skeletal muscle strength, aerobic capacity, and bone density, contributing to greater mobility and independence

  • Reduced risk of obesity

  • Prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disorders (including rehabilitation after myocardial infarction), diabetes, osteoporosis, colon cancer, and psychiatric disorders (especially mood disorders)

  • Prevention of falls and fall-related injuries by improving muscle strength, balance, coordination, joint function, and endurance

  • Improved functional ability

  • Opportunities for social interaction

  • Enhanced sense of well-being

  • Possibly improved sleep quality

Physical activity is one of the few interventions that can restore physiologic capacity after it has been lost.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Вибрані фізіологічні вікові зміни

Affected Organ or System

Physiologic Change

Clinical Manifestations

Body composition

Lean body mass

Muscle mass

Creatinine production

Skeletal mass

Total body water

Percentage adipose tissue (until age 60, then until death)

Changes in medication levels (usually )

Strength

Susceptibility to dehydration

Cells

DNA damage and DNA repair capacity

Oxidative capacity

Accelerated cell senescence

Fibrosis

Lipofuscin accumulation

Cancer risk

CNS

Number of dopamine receptors

Alpha-adrenergic responses

Muscarinic parasympathetic responses

Tendency toward stiffer muscles, less flexibility, impaired balance, and loss of spontaneous movements (eg, muscle tone, arm swing)

Ears

Loss of high-frequency hearing

Ability to recognize speech

Endocrine system

Insulin resistance and glucose intolerance

↑ Incidence of diabetes

Menopause, estrogen and progesterone secretion

Testosterone secretion

Growth hormone secretion

Vitamin D absorption and activation

Incidence of thyroid abnormalities

Bone mineral loss

Secretion of ADH in response to osmolar stimuli

Vaginal dryness, dyspareunia

Muscle mass

Bone mass

Fracture risk

Changes in skin

Susceptibility to water intoxication

Eyes

Lens flexibility

Time for pupillary reflexes (constriction, dilation)

Incidence of cataracts

Presbyopia

Glare and difficulty adjusting to changes in lighting

Visual acuity

GI tract

Splanchnic blood flow

Transit time

Susceptibility to constipation and diarrhea

Heart

Intrinsic heart rate and maximal heart rate

Blunted baroreflex (less increase in heart rate in response to decrease in BP)

Diastolic relaxation

Atrioventricular conduction time

Atrial and ventricular ectopy

Susceptibility to syncope

Ejection fraction

Rates of atrial fibrillation

Rates of diastolic dysfunction and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

Immune system

T-cell function

B-cell function

Susceptibility to infections and possibly cancer

Antibody response to immunization or infection but autoantibodies

Joints

Degeneration of cartilaginous tissues

Fibrosis

Glycosylation and cross-linking of collagen

Loss of tissue elasticity

Tightening of joints

Susceptibility to osteoarthritis

Kidneys

Renal blood flow

Renal mass

Glomerular filtration

Renal tubular secretion and reabsorption

Ability to excrete a free-water load

Changes in medication levels with risk of adverse drug effects

Susceptibility to nocturia, if free water taken shortly before sleep

Liver

Hepatic mass

Hepatic blood flow

Activity of CYP450 enzyme system

Changes in medication levels

Nose

Smell

Mucosal thinning or capillary fragility

Taste and consequent appetite

Likelihood (slightly) of nosebleeds

Peripheral nervous system

Baroreflex responses

Beta-adrenergic responsiveness and number of receptors

Signal transduction

Muscarinic parasympathetic responses

Preserved alpha-adrenergic responses

Susceptibility to syncope

Response to beta-blockers

Exaggerated response to anticholinergic medications

Pulmonary system

Vital capacity

Lung elasticity (compliance)

Residual volume

FEV1

V/Q mismatch

Likelihood of shortness of breath during vigorous exercise if people are normally sedentary or if exercise is done at high altitudes

Risk of death due to pneumonia

Risk of serious complications (eg, respiratory failure) for patients with a pulmonary disorder

Vasculature

Endothelin-dependent vasodilation

Peripheral resistance

Susceptibility to hypertension

= decreased; = increased; FEV1= forced expiratory volume in 1 sec; V/Q = ventilation/perfusion.

Adapted from the Institute of Medicine: Pharmacokinetics and Drug Interactions in the Elderly Workshop. Washington DC, National Academy Press, 1997, pp. 8–9.

The unmodifiable effects of aging may be less dramatic than thought, and healthier, more vigorous aging may be possible for many people. Today, adults > 65 are in better health than their ancestors and remain healthier longer.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

  1. 1. Department of Health and Human Services USA: Physical activity guidelines for Americans midcourse report: Implementation strategies for older adults. Accessed 3/9/24.

Фізичні вправи в осіб похилого віку

Older adults should aim to incorporate the following categories of exercise:

  • Endurance (aerobic)

  • Strength training

  • Balance

  • Flexibility

For example, the CDC Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults ≥ 65 years get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity plus strengthening activities at least 2 days a week for substantial health benefits (1).

Aerobic activity should be at least moderate intensity (eg, brisk walking, water aerobics, riding a bike at a casual pace).

Strength training may include lifting weights, use of resistance bands, heavy gardening, and yoga. The specific regimen can be tailored based on medical conditions and fitness level. For example, a chair exercise program using light weights and full body movements may be suitable for those with mobility limitations. Water-based exercises are good for people with arthritis (and can also be used for aerobic exercise. High-intensity strength training is especially appropriate for frail patients prone to sarcopenia and weakness. If strength training is done through a full range of motion, many of the exercises improve flexibility, and the enhanced muscle strength improves joint stability and, consequently, balance.

Balance exercises (eg, tai chi, backward walking) are recommended for older adults at risk of falling.

Flexibility exercise involves stretching major muscle groups several times a week, ideally after exercising the muscles when the muscles are least resistant to being stretched (ie, warmed up). An example is the runner's stretch, which stretches the gastrocnemius muscles.

These exercise recommendations are safe and provide benefits for most older adults, including those with chronic conditions. In general, walking and other moderate-intensity endurance exercises have the best evidence for reducing risk of chronic disease. Regardless of program type, exercising can help older adults maintain their independence.

Consultation with a health professional is still recommended before significantly increasing physical activity levels. A health care professional should monitor people at high risk of cardiac disorders when they are exercising vigorously.

Лікарські препарати та фізичні вправи

Doses of insulin and oral hypoglycemics in patients with diabetes may need to be adjusted according to the amount of anticipated exercise to prevent hypoglycemia during exercise.

Doses of medications that can cause orthostatic hypotension (eg, antidepressants, antihypertensives, hypnotics, anxiolytics, diuretics) may need to be lowered to avoid exacerbating orthostasis by fluid loss during exercise. For patients taking such medications, adequate fluid intake is essential during exercise.

Some sedative-hypnotics may reduce physical performance by reducing activity levels or by inhibiting muscles and nerves. These and other psychoactive medications or illicit drugs increase the risk of falls. Stopping such agents or reducing their dose may be necessary to make exercise safe and to help patients adhere to their exercise regimen.

Довідкові матеріали загального характеру

  1. 1. Department of Health and Human Services USA: Physical activity guidelines for Americans midcourse report: Implementation strategies for older adults. Accessed 3/9/24.

  2. 2. de Souto Barreto P, Rolland Y, Vellas B, et al: Association of long-term exercise training with risk of falls, fractures, hospitalizations, and mortality in older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Intern Med 179(3):394-405, 2018. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.5406

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.