Як виконати катетерізацію уретри у чоловіка

Place all equipment within easy reach on an uncontaminated sterile field on a bedside tray. You may put the box containing the catheter and the drainage system between the patient’s legs, so that it is easily accessible during the procedure.

If not done already, attach the catheter to the collecting system and do not break the seal unless a different type or size of catheter or irrigation of the catheter is required.

Test the retention balloon for integrity by inflating it with water, and apply lubricant to the catheter tip.

Saturate the applicator swabs, cotton balls, or gauze with povidone iodine.

Place the sterile fenestrated drape over the pelvis so that the penis remains exposed.

Grasp the shaft of the penis using your nondominant hand, and retract the foreskin if the patient is uncircumcised. This hand is now nonsterile and must not be removed from the penis or touch any of the equipment during the rest of the procedure.

Cleanse the glans penis with applicator swabs, gauze, or cotton balls saturated in povidone iodine. Use a circular motion, beginning at the meatus, and work your way outward. Discard or set aside the newly contaminated items.

Inject viscous lidocaine into the urethra. Insert the hub of the lidocaine-containing syringe into the penile meatus and inject about 5 mL. Pinch the meatus closed, to retain the lidocaine within the urethra, for at least 1 minute. The lidocaine distends the urethra, as well as provides some anesthesia, thereby easing catheter passage.

Hold the catheter in your free hand. If a coudé catheter is being used, the tip should point upward, so as to track the superior urethral wall during insertion.

Advance the catheter slowly through the urethra and into the urinary bladder. Patient discomfort is common. Ask the patient to relax and take slow deep breaths as you continue to apply steady pressure on the catheter until it is fully advanced to the level of the side port. Urine should flow freely into the collection tubing.

Slowly inflate the balloon with 5 to 10 mL of water. Obvious resistance or patient discomfort suggests incorrect placement. If this happens, deflate the balloon, withdraw the catheter slightly, and then reinsert the catheter all the way before trying to reinflate the balloon.

Position the balloon at the bladder neck, after successful balloon inflation, by slowly withdrawing the catheter until you feel resistance.