Hiccups follow irritation of afferent or efferent diaphragmatic nerves or of medullary centers that control the respiratory muscles, particularly the diaphragm. Hiccups are more common among men.

The cause of hiccups is generally unknown, but transient hiccups are often caused by the following:

Gastric distention

Alcohol consumption

Swallowing hot or irritating substances

Persistent and intractable hiccups have myriad causes (see table Some Causes of Intractable Hiccups).