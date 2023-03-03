Інші процедури обстеження та лікування шлунково-кишкового тракту

Electrical stimulation of gastrointestinal nerves can be used to treat a variety of gastrointestinal disorders of motility.

Low parasympathetic tone is thought to be the cause of gastrointestinal dysmotility. Neuromodulation increases parasympathetic tone thereby improving peristalsis and gastrointestinal transit of food and gas. Furthermore, neuromodulation may affect visceral and central pain pathways thereby targeting some of the pathophysiologic mechanisms believed to cause disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Gastric electrical stimulation has been used in patients with diabetic or idiopathic gastroparesis for the treatment of refractory symptoms, particularly nausea and vomiting. Gastric electrical stimulation is achieved through the surgical placement of electrical nodes into the stomach. Use of gastric electrical stimulation is not widespread and is only available at specialized centers for select patients.

Sacral stimulators are used to treat fecal incontinence. Stimulation of the sacral nerve increases rectal tone and results in fewer episodes of incontinence. Sacral stimulators are initially placed externally to determine efficacy and then implanted through a minimally invasive procedure, typically by a surgeon.

Vagus nerve stimulation, acupuncture, and, more recently, transcutaneous electrical neural stimulation are being explored to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, including IBS with constipation.