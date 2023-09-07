Різні невідкладні хірургічні стани у новонароджених

Inguinal hernias develop most often in male neonates, particularly if they are preterm (in which case the incidence is about 10%). The right side is affected most commonly, and about 10% of inguinal hernias are bilateral.

Because inguinal hernias can become incarcerated, repair should be done shortly after diagnosis. For preterm infants, repair typically is not done until they have reached a weight of 2 kg. In contrast, umbilical hernias rarely become incarcerated, close spontaneously after several years, and do not ordinarily need surgical repair.