Сторонні тіла в прямій кишці

Manual extraction

Removal of a rectal foreign body may be of high risk and should be done by a surgeon or gastroenterologist skilled in foreign body removal. An anoscope, proctoscope, and/or speculum can facilitate direct visualization and removal of rectal foreign bodies.

If the foreign body can be palpated, inject a local anesthetic, dilate the anus with a rectal retractor, and attempt to grasp and remove the foreign body. Regional or general anesthesia is infrequently necessary.

If the object cannot be palpated or visualized, blind attempts to grasp and remove the foreign body should not be made. Peristalsis frequently moves the foreign body down to the mid rectum, and removal attempts can then be made.

Removal via a sigmoidoscope or proctoscope can be attempted but is not always successful. Sometimes sigmoidoscopy forces the foreign body proximally, further delaying its extraction. If attempts to remove the foreign body are unsuccessful, laparotomy with milking of the foreign body toward the anus or colotomy with extraction of the foreign body is rarely necessary. After extraction, sigmoidoscopy should be done to rule out significant rectal injury.