Аутоімунна реакція, спричинена лікарським засобом

Patients receiving drugs in the novel class of cancer therapeutics called immune checkpoint inhibitors, have an increased risk for development of autoimmune disorders, including endocrine disorders. Hypophysitis, autoimmune thyroid disease (both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism), type 1 diabetes, and primary adrenal insufficiency have been reported (1, 2).

Diagnosis is by measurement of levels of glucose, electrolytes, and hormones as clinically indicated.

Treatment is replacement of hormones documented to be deficient. These might include thyroid hormone, insulin, or glucocorticoids.